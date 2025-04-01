Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

Focus on Crowded Markets in the First Phase In the first phase, these water ATMs will be installed in major commercial hubs, markets, and crowded areas of Delhi. Subsequently, ATMs will be installed in areas lacking piped water infrastructure. This will reduce reliance on water tankers in these areas and provide clean drinking water for daily needs. Delhi’s Water Minister Pravesh Verma stated, “The government will not only provide water through water ATMs, but is also exploring the possibility of incorporating a plastic bottle return facility in these machines. This will allow used bottles to be recycled and reused, thereby reducing plastic pollution.”

Local Participation Crucial in Water ATM System The government’s plan will also ensure the participation of local market associations and RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations). This will ensure the security of the water ATMs and curb vandalism. However, the rates for obtaining water from the ATMs are yet to be finalised.

Delhi Jal Board Increases Infrastructure Charges In another significant development, the Delhi Jal Board has increased infrastructure charges for water and sewer connections. These rates came into effect on April 1st. Previously, the charge for a water connection in residential areas was ₹243.11, which the BJP government has increased to ₹255.27 per square foot. Similarly, the sewer connection charge has increased from ₹145.87 to ₹153.16 per square foot.

BJP leaders say that this government scheme will not only provide Delhi residents with access to clean water but will also be a positive step towards environmental protection and reducing plastic waste. If implemented with proper monitoring and maintenance, this scheme could bring about a significant change in Delhi’s water management.

Scheme Initiated Under Previous Government as Well This is not the first time such a decision has been taken in the national capital. Previously, the Aam Aadmi Party government had also initiated work on this. In July 2024, the AAP government launched the scheme with four water ATMs, all installed in slum areas to provide clean drinking water.

The then-AAP government had announced plans to install 500 water ATMs under this scheme, but only four were installed. 2500 smart cards were also distributed to access water from these four ATMs. Smart card holders could access a maximum of 20 litres of water per day. Now, the BJP government has started work on a plan to install water ATMs on a larger scale.