scriptDelhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi today. Rekha Gupta was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Shalimar Bagh constituency of Delhi.

BharatFeb 20, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi CM: The name of the Delhi Chief Minister has been announced. Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister today. Rekha Gupta was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Shalimar Bagh seat in Delhi. Pravesh Verma, MLA from New Delhi, will be the Deputy Chief Minister.

Swearing-in Ceremony at noon in Ramlila Maidan

Eleven days after the assembly election results, the BJP has announced the name of its Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12 noon at Ramlila Maidan. After securing a clear majority on 44 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections, the BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 27 years; the results were declared on 8 February. Rekha Gupta was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Shalimar Bagh seat in Delhi. She defeated Bandana Kumari of the Aam Aadmi Party (‘AAP’) by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Swearing-in Ceremony Themed Around Ram Mandir

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be themed around the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. More than 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including prominent Hindu saints and members of local communities. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, popular BJP MPs and top NDA leaders are also expected to attend the ceremony tomorrow.

Ceremony Timetable

According to the swearing-in ceremony timetable, guests will arrive and take their seats between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM. The designated Chief Minister and designated ministers will arrive at 12:10 PM. The LG will arrive at the swearing-in ceremony at 12:15 PM. The Union Home Minister and other leaders will arrive at 12:20 PM. Prime Minister Modi will arrive at 12:25 PM. At 12:30 PM, the national anthem will be played by a band. At 12:35 PM, the LG will administer the oath of office to the Chief Minister.

News / Political / Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

Political

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

in 5 hours

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

14 hours ago

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

18 hours ago

Latest Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

14 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

Political

Delhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

1 week ago

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

1 week ago

Delhi 2025 Election Results: Shah Declares End to ‘Reign of Lies,’ Maliwal Sees Divine Justice

National News

Delhi 2025 Election Results: Shah Declares End to ‘Reign of Lies,’ Maliwal Sees Divine Justice

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.