Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

Swearing-in Ceremony at noon in Ramlila Maidan Eleven days after the assembly election results, the BJP has announced the name of its Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12 noon at Ramlila Maidan. After securing a clear majority on 44 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections, the BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 27 years; the results were declared on 8 February. Rekha Gupta was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Shalimar Bagh seat in Delhi. She defeated Bandana Kumari of the Aam Aadmi Party (‘AAP’) by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Swearing-in Ceremony Themed Around Ram Mandir The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be themed around the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. More than 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including prominent Hindu saints and members of local communities. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, popular BJP MPs and top NDA leaders are also expected to attend the ceremony tomorrow.