Delhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public

The former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is currently out on bail in connection with the liquor scam. The Supreme Court imposed certain conditions on his bail. BJP and Congress leaders are arguing that these conditions prevent Kejriwal from holding the Chief Minister’s office, signing files, or even chairing official meetings. Therefore, they claim, even if he wins, he cannot become CM.

Attempt to Weaken the Kejriwal Factor In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s success has largely been attributed to Arvind Kejriwal’s charisma. As a strategic move, the BJP and Congress are publicising the bail conditions to convey that even if the AAP wins, Kejriwal will not be the Chief Minister. These parties believe that voters who solely support Kejriwal as their Chief Minister might be swayed by this uncertainty.