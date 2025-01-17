scriptDelhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public | Delhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Delhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public

Delhi Assembly Election: Both the BJP and Congress are trying to convince the public that Arvind Kejriwal cannot be the next Chief Minister.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Assembly Election: The BJP and Congress parties are attempting to convince the public that Arvind Kejriwal cannot become the Chief Minister again. They are citing the bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit first made this claim, and BJP leader Pravesh Verma reiterated it on Thursday. Notably, both these leaders are contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.
The former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is currently out on bail in connection with the liquor scam. The Supreme Court imposed certain conditions on his bail. BJP and Congress leaders are arguing that these conditions prevent Kejriwal from holding the Chief Minister’s office, signing files, or even chairing official meetings. Therefore, they claim, even if he wins, he cannot become CM.

Attempt to Weaken the Kejriwal Factor

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s success has largely been attributed to Arvind Kejriwal’s charisma. As a strategic move, the BJP and Congress are publicising the bail conditions to convey that even if the AAP wins, Kejriwal will not be the Chief Minister. These parties believe that voters who solely support Kejriwal as their Chief Minister might be swayed by this uncertainty.
Read this too – Delhi Election: Poster War Ignites Political Row

The Truth Behind the Claims

The Supreme Court indeed imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal’s bail, but it did not impose any restriction on him becoming the Chief Minister. The Supreme Court stated that it could not order Kejriwal to resign or not resign from the Chief Minister’s post. The court reasoned that it was uncertain whether a court could order an elected leader to resign or refrain from functioning as CM or Minister. The court left the final decision to Arvind Kejriwal. However, after being released on bail, Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister and handed over the reins to Atishi.

News / Political / Delhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Injures Three, Demands Rs 1 Crore

National News

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Injures Three, Demands Rs 1 Crore

in 5 hours

Delhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public

Political

Delhi Election: Can Kejriwal Still Not Become CM After Winning? Congress and BJP Focus on Explaining Bail Conditions to the Public

in 4 hours

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

World

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

19 hours ago

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

National News

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

20 hours ago

Latest Political

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Political

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

2 days ago

Delhi Election: Poster War Ignites Political Row

Political

Delhi Election: Poster War Ignites Political Row

1 week ago

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

National News

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

1 week ago

Gehlot’s Two-Day Delhi Visit Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Political

Gehlot’s Two-Day Delhi Visit Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.