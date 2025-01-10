Delhi Election: Poster War Ignites Political Row

The AAP retaliated by calling BJP leaders abusive. For the past few days, both parties have been engaged in a poster battle. People from the Purvanchal region hold significant importance in Delhi’s politics. A large number of Purvanchal residents live in Delhi, and their issues often become subjects of political contention. The clash between the BJP and the AAP government on this issue has further fueled the tension.

BJP के गालीबाज़ दानवों से दिल्ली रहे सतर्क👿 pic.twitter.com/w0h0LzA0LO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2025 AAP Calls BJP Leaders 'Abusive Demons' On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party shared a poster on its X account. The caption read, "Delhi, beware of BJP's abusive demons." The poster, which is going viral on social media, features pictures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Virendra Sachdeva, Vijender Gupta, Pravesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, and Ramesh Bidhuri.

पूर्वांचल समाज का अपमान,

पूर्वांचल समाज का अपमान,

शीशमहल के नवाब केजरीवाल की पहचान !#पूर्वांचल_विरोधी_AAP pic.twitter.com/JR13ZtUQ1W — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 10, 2025 BJP Calls AAP 'Anti-Purvanchal' In response to AAP's poster, the BJP retaliated. The Delhi BJP shared a picture of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laughing on its X account, labelling the AAP as anti-Purvanchal. The BJP wrote, "Insulting the Purvanchal community is the identity of Sheesh Mahal's Nawab Kejriwal." The BJP poster further stated: "Enemy of Purvanchalis, labelled them fake, drove them away during Corona. Whenever he got a chance, the great cheat mocked them."

Delhi Police on Friday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters who were protesting during the ‘Purvanchal Samman March’ outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal.