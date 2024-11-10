scriptDotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

Rajasthan By Election 2024: Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara targeted BJP and Hanuman Beniwal during a public meeting in Khinvsar assembly constituency.

NagaurNov 10, 2024 / 11:07 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan By Election 2024: The campaigning for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan is in its final stage. Before this, leaders of all parties have put in their full strength for campaigning. In this sequence, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara reached the Khinvsar assembly constituency in Nagaur to address a public meeting. Where he targeted BJP and Hanuman Beniwal.
It is worth mentioning that State President Govind Singh Dotasara addressed a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Dr. Ratan Chaudhary. Many leaders including MLA Mukesh Bhakar, Nagaur Congress District President and MLA Jakir Hussain Gesawat, former Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary, and PCC State Secretary Raghuveer Meena were present.
During this, Govind Singh Dotasara said that BJP people have made the Chief Minister through a ‘parachute’, while in Rajasthan, even the village panchayat members are elected through votes. They have put such people on the government’s chairs who cannot get their work done. What will they do for the public? The CM does not work, only gives speeches.
Dotasara also spoke on the issue of school closures, saying that they say they will close government English medium schools, do they understand the reign of Kaka? Daily atrocities are being committed against women. These by-elections will not make any difference to the state government.
He also targeted RLP supremo Hanuman Beniwal, saying that Beniwal can say whatever he wants. What he said about Congress leader Divya Maderna is not right. Dotasara advised Beniwal to keep his language dignified, saying that you have the right to contest elections and fight, but not use abusive language for Congress leaders and workers.
Regarding the alliance, Dotasara said that Hanuman Beniwal is a respected MP of the India Alliance, but we will not mortgage Congress in Rajasthan. Congress workers should live with dignity. Congress workers should get respect. He also said that there will be no alliance in the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections. Congresspeople will fight all the elections.
It is worth mentioning that the by-election to the seven seats in Rajasthan, including Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh, will take place on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

