Fighter Jets Followed Air India Express Flight, Panic Among Passengers

Air India Flight Bomb Threat: Air India Express flight AXB684 passengers were left breathless when they learned that their flight had received a bomb threat. Two fighter jets surrounded the aircraft, causing panic among the passengers.

New DelhiOct 16, 2024 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

Panic broke out among Air India Express flight passengers when they found out that their flight AXB684 had received a bomb threat. The situation became even more chaotic when two fighter jets surrounded the aircraft. A social media post had earlier claimed that Air India’s seven planes had bombs on board, prompting security agencies to take immediate action and inform countries where these planes were headed.

7 Planes Received Bomb Threats

Air India Express flight AXB684 took off from Madurai around 1:54 pm and was scheduled to land in Singapore at 8:50 pm. However, after receiving the bomb threat, the Singapore Air Force (RSAF) dispatched two F-15SG fighter jets on Tuesday night. Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said that the airline had received an email stating that there was a bomb on board the flight bound for Singapore. The minister said that two RSAF F-15SG jets were sent to escort the plane and move it away from populated areas, ensuring a safe landing at Changi Airport.

Singapore’s Fighter Jets Provided Security

The two fighter jets provided security to Air India Express flight AXB684 by surrounding it and creating a protective shield. Although the passengers were terrified when they learned about the situation, Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said on social media platform X, “Our ground-based air defense (GBAD) system and explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) were also activated. After landing, the plane was handed over to airport police, and an investigation is ongoing.”

No Bomb-Like Material Found

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told an international media outlet that they received an alert about the bomb threat around 8:25 pm (local time). The SPF said that after conducting a thorough security check, they found no hazardous material.

