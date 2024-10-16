Fighter Jets Followed Air India Express Flight, Panic Among Passengers

7 Planes Received Bomb Threats Air India Express flight AXB684 took off from Madurai around 1:54 pm and was scheduled to land in Singapore at 8:50 pm. However, after receiving the bomb threat, the Singapore Air Force (RSAF) dispatched two F-15SG fighter jets on Tuesday night. Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said that the airline had received an email stating that there was a bomb on board the flight bound for Singapore. The minister said that two RSAF F-15SG jets were sent to escort the plane and move it away from populated areas, ensuring a safe landing at Changi Airport.

Singapore’s Fighter Jets Provided Security The two fighter jets provided security to Air India Express flight AXB684 by surrounding it and creating a protective shield. Although the passengers were terrified when they learned about the situation, Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said on social media platform X, “Our ground-based air defense (GBAD) system and explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) were also activated. After landing, the plane was handed over to airport police, and an investigation is ongoing.”