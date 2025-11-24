Former CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over Road Accidents in Rajasthan, Appeals to Bhajan Lal Government

Patrika File Picture
Rajasthan News: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over the continuously increasing road accidents in Rajasthan. In his post on the social media platform X, Gehlot stated that the daily news of road accidents is disturbing. In these accidents, mostly young people or multiple members of the same family are losing their lives.
Gehlot wrote that not a single day passes without 10-15 people dying in road accidents in the state. Entire families are being ruined by these tragic accidents, causing irreparable damage mentally, physically, and financially. He recalled that in view of the seriousness of road accidents, the Supreme Court of India has also taken suo motu cognisance and categorised it as a national crisis.
The former Chief Minister once again urged the current Bhajan Lal government to show more seriousness on the issue of road safety. He said, "I once again urge the government that there is a need to be more serious on this subject. Steps such as improving road engineering, rectifying traffic management, strict action against overloading and overspeeding, and stringent action against drunk drivers should be taken immediately."
Ashok Gehlot made an emotional appeal with folded hands to the general public as well. He wrote that following traffic rules and controlling speed while on the road is extremely important. "I humbly request everyone not to drive at high speeds, to definitely use seat belts and helmets, not to use mobile phones, and to follow all traffic rules. A moment's negligence can snatch a lifetime," he added.
It is noteworthy that a dangerous increase in road accidents has been observed in Rajasthan for the past few months. Thousands of people have lost their lives in road accidents in the last few years alone. The maximum number of accidents are occurring in the districts of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Sikar, Nagaur, and Alwar. The main reasons for most accidents are cited as high speed, overtaking, drunk driving, and poor road design.
The Supreme Court's Road Safety Committee is continuously instructing all states, including Rajasthan, to take concrete steps for road safety. Experts believe that accidents can be reduced if the number of traffic police is increased, radars and CCTV cameras are installed on highways, and the process of issuing driving licenses is made stricter.
