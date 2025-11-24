Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Political

Former CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over Road Accidents in Rajasthan, Appeals to Bhajan Lal Government

Rajasthan News: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over the continuously increasing road accidents in Rajasthan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Former CM Gehlot

Patrika File Picture

Rajasthan News: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over the continuously increasing road accidents in Rajasthan. In his post on the social media platform X, Gehlot stated that the daily news of road accidents is disturbing. In these accidents, mostly young people or multiple members of the same family are losing their lives.

Entire Families Ruined by Accidents - Gehlot

Gehlot wrote that not a single day passes without 10-15 people dying in road accidents in the state. Entire families are being ruined by these tragic accidents, causing irreparable damage mentally, physically, and financially. He recalled that in view of the seriousness of road accidents, the Supreme Court of India has also taken suo motu cognisance and categorised it as a national crisis.

The former Chief Minister once again urged the current Bhajan Lal government to show more seriousness on the issue of road safety. He said, "I once again urge the government that there is a need to be more serious on this subject. Steps such as improving road engineering, rectifying traffic management, strict action against overloading and overspeeding, and stringent action against drunk drivers should be taken immediately."

Ashok Gehlot made an emotional appeal with folded hands to the general public as well. He wrote that following traffic rules and controlling speed while on the road is extremely important. "I humbly request everyone not to drive at high speeds, to definitely use seat belts and helmets, not to use mobile phones, and to follow all traffic rules. A moment's negligence can snatch a lifetime," he added.

Dangerous Increase in Road Accidents

It is noteworthy that a dangerous increase in road accidents has been observed in Rajasthan for the past few months. Thousands of people have lost their lives in road accidents in the last few years alone. The maximum number of accidents are occurring in the districts of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Sikar, Nagaur, and Alwar. The main reasons for most accidents are cited as high speed, overtaking, drunk driving, and poor road design.

The Supreme Court's Road Safety Committee is continuously instructing all states, including Rajasthan, to take concrete steps for road safety. Experts believe that accidents can be reduced if the number of traffic police is increased, radars and CCTV cameras are installed on highways, and the process of issuing driving licenses is made stricter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

24 Nov 2025 02:11 pm

English News / Political / Former CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over Road Accidents in Rajasthan, Appeals to Bhajan Lal Government

Big News

View All

Political

Trending

Bihar Elections: After Defeat, Lalu Yadav Suffers Another Blow as Close Aide Arrested by ED

लालू के करीबी अमित कात्याल को किया गिरफ्तार
National News

Rajasthan: Naresh Meena turns emotional after defeat, breaks his sacred threads, photo goes viral

Naresh meena
Baran

‘Give Jobs to Marathi People or Planes Won’t Fly from Navi Mumbai Airport’: MNS Issues Warning

Raj Thackeray MNS
Political

Indian Railways: Mega Terminals to be Built in 20 Cities

Political

Rahul Gandhi visits 235-year-old sweet shop on Diwali, tries making Besan Laddoos and Imarti

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.