Gehlot’s Two-Day Delhi Visit Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Gehlot will be making significant announcements for the party in Delhi. His primary objective is to launch new announcements and guarantees from the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. Gehlot has previously discussed the guarantees and schemes offered by the party and will now present these plans to the public in Delhi. He believes these announcements will strengthen Congress’s position in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Gehlot will rest in Delhi tonight and return to Jaipur tomorrow evening. A press conference will be held in Delhi during his visit, where he will brief the media about the party’s upcoming plans and guarantees. During this press conference, Gehlot is expected to target the BJP and other opposition parties. Gehlot’s visit is considered a crucial step in the party’s strategic direction in the context of the Assembly elections.