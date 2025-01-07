scriptGehlot’s Two-Day Delhi Visit Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Gehlot’s Two-Day Delhi Visit Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Gehlot will be making significant announcements for the party in Delhi. His primary objective is to launch new announcements and guarantees from the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

JaipurJan 07, 2025 / 12:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: The political atmosphere has intensified ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be visiting Delhi today for a two-day trip. During this visit, he will participate in several crucial meetings related to the party’s activities.
Gehlot will be making significant announcements for the party in Delhi. His primary objective is to launch new announcements and guarantees from the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. Gehlot has previously discussed the guarantees and schemes offered by the party and will now present these plans to the public in Delhi. He believes these announcements will strengthen Congress’s position in the Delhi Assembly elections.
Gehlot will rest in Delhi tonight and return to Jaipur tomorrow evening. A press conference will be held in Delhi during his visit, where he will brief the media about the party’s upcoming plans and guarantees. During this press conference, Gehlot is expected to target the BJP and other opposition parties. Gehlot’s visit is considered a crucial step in the party’s strategic direction in the context of the Assembly elections.

News / Political / Gehlot’s Two-Day Delhi Visit Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

in 5 hours

Martyrs of the Bijapur IED blast to be bid farewell today, CM Sai to pay tribute in Dantewada

Patrika plus

Martyrs of the Bijapur IED blast to be bid farewell today, CM Sai to pay tribute in Dantewada

in 4 hours

Earthquake: Nepal Shaken by 7.1 Quake, Tremors Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Bengal

National News

Earthquake: Nepal Shaken by 7.1 Quake, Tremors Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Bengal

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

Special

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

15 hours ago

Latest Political

Alka Lamba May Contest Against CM Atishi in 2025 Delhi Elections

National News

Alka Lamba May Contest Against CM Atishi in 2025 Delhi Elections

2 weeks ago

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

National News

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

2 weeks ago

Om Prakash Chautala: Stepped Down as CM Thrice in 15 Months

National News

Om Prakash Chautala: Stepped Down as CM Thrice in 15 Months

3 weeks ago

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.