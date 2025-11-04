‘Give Jobs to Marathi People or Planes Won’t Fly from Navi Mumbai Airport’: MNS Issues Warning

Raj Thackeray (Photo: FB)
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued a stern warning regarding the recruitment process for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The party, led by Raj Thackeray, has threatened to disrupt the airport's runway if Marathi-speaking and local youths are not given priority in employment.
MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale, speaking to reporters, claimed that the project's four terminals are expected to generate approximately one lakh jobs. However, he alleged that the ongoing recruitment process has overlooked local youths, which he stated goes against the spirit of providing employment to the 'sons of the soil'.
Kale cited information obtained through an RTI query, stating that there was a provision for 80 per cent of jobs at CIDCO and the airport administration to be offered to Marathi-speaking candidates. He asserted that this policy is now being disregarded.
He further accused the government of planning to provide one lakh jobs at the Navi Mumbai Airport to migrants. Kale also alleged that CIDCO has discontinued skill development programmes for the Agari Koli community, the original inhabitants of the land acquired for the airport.
Citing an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, MNS leaders claimed that the City and Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO) has deliberately not formulated a policy to ensure job reservations for local Marathi individuals.
The spokesperson issued a warning, stating, "If Marathi youths are not given priority, the MNS will launch a major protest. Following Raj Thackeray's orders, no aircraft will be allowed to take off from the airport."
He added that if this demand is not met, all opposition parties, under the leadership of Amit Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, will unite and take out a massive morcha (procession). The spokesperson concluded by saying that it would not be difficult for MNS workers to break the airport's runway.
```
Big NewsView All
Political
Trending