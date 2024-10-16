Hanuman Beniwal’s statement: RLP Alliance on these Condition only

Beniwal said in a special conversation that the Khinvsar assembly constituency is like my family. After the Lok Sabha elections, I have also toured the Khinvsar area. We are talking to Congress. If the alliance happens, it will happen in two to three days. If the alliance does not happen, RLP will contest elections in three places in Rajasthan. These include Deoli-Uniyara, Jhunjhunu, and one or two other places. If our alliance with Congress happens, we will demand two assembly seats. Apart from Khinvsar, the Deoli-Uniyara seat is also included. Our party had received good votes in the previous election.

Candidate from the Khinvsar seat

In Khinvsar, we have won eight consecutive elections, and our family members have also won. Here, the people themselves contest the election. The candidate is also chosen by the people’s preference. This time too, the candidate will be chosen by the people’s preference. We will gather people in two days and they will decide who will be the candidate. This time, the people of Khinvsar will defeat the BJP.