Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Hezbollah can attack Israel anywhere, warns its chief

Lebanon’s resistance organization Hezbollah says that its attacks will cause damage to Israel, and we have the right to attack anywhere in Israel because the enemy has done the same in Lebanon. Call for Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon After the death of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders in an Israeli attack, the war between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified. The executive chief of Hezbollah, Naeem Qasim, has said that Hezbollah will cause damage to Israel but has also called for a ceasefire in southern Lebanon. He said that the solution to the war is a ceasefire. We are not talking from a position of weakness. After that, the residents will return, and other measures will be taken. We will attack Israel anywhere because its enemy has done the same in Lebanon.

The attacks have displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and over two million people have become homeless and are in danger all the time. We will focus on the Israeli army and its targets. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said in media reports that Israel will continue to attack Hezbollah mercilessly in Lebanon, including Beirut.