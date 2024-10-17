scriptHezbollah-Israel Conflict: Hezbollah can attack Israel anywhere, warns its chief | Latest News | Patrika News
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Hezbollah can attack Israel anywhere, warns its chief

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Hezbollah is becoming more aggressive against Israel and its chief has warned Israel of a severe attack.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 12:44 pm

Patrika Desk

The recent threat by Hezbollah and the increasing activities of its attacks against Israel are increasing tension in the region. The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has warned Israel that it can attack anywhere, which has further complicated the situation. He says that the solution is a ceasefire, we are not talking from a position of weakness, if Israel does not want it, we will continue the war.
Lebanon’s resistance organization Hezbollah says that its attacks will cause damage to Israel, and we have the right to attack anywhere in Israel because the enemy has done the same in Lebanon.

Call for Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon

After the death of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders in an Israeli attack, the war between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified. The executive chief of Hezbollah, Naeem Qasim, has said that Hezbollah will cause damage to Israel but has also called for a ceasefire in southern Lebanon. He said that the solution to the war is a ceasefire. We are not talking from a position of weakness. After that, the residents will return, and other measures will be taken. We will attack Israel anywhere because its enemy has done the same in Lebanon.
The attacks have displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and over two million people have become homeless and are in danger all the time. We will focus on the Israeli army and its targets. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said in media reports that Israel will continue to attack Hezbollah mercilessly in Lebanon, including Beirut.

Need for Dialogue and Solution

The roots of this conflict lie in regional political instability and security concerns. Israel has attacked Hezbollah’s strongholds, resulting in Hezbollah planning a counter-attack. This situation has not only increased military conflict but has also created a severe humanitarian crisis for civilians. The conflict has led to the displacement of many people, and the need for humanitarian aid in the region has increased. The comments by Hezbollah’s leader Nasrallah and executive chief Qasim highlight the need for dialogue and a solution between the two sides, but without taking advantage of any party’s weakness. Therefore, the “Hezbollah-Israel Conflict” is a crucial and sensitive topic that requires attention not only locally but also globally.

