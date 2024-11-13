scriptIndependent candidate Naresh Meena loses his temper and slaps SDM during voting in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
Independent candidate Naresh Meena loses his temper and slaps SDM during voting in Rajasthan

Naresh Meena, an independent candidate, slapped the SDM during voting in the Deoli-Uniyara constituency.

TonkNov 13, 2024 / 03:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan By-Election: The voting process is underway for the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan. In this context, big news has emerged from the Deoli-Uniyara seat. Here, Naresh Meena, a rebel Congress candidate and independent candidate, lost his temper and slapped the SDM. Naresh Meena was continuously accusing the Election Commission of wrongdoing during the voting process, saying that his election symbol was not visible on the EVM machine.
Naresh Meena, an independent candidate, slapped the SDM during voting in the Deoli-Uniyara constituency. It is being told that during the demonstration, there was an argument with Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary. Meena was strongly opposing alleged forced voting in Naushar village. After which, Meena sat on a dharna against the administration.

This time, the challenge is against KC Meena

In the Rajasthan by-election, Naresh Meena, who did not get a ticket from the Congress, is contesting as an independent candidate from Deoli-Uniyara. He has made the path difficult for Congress candidate Kasturi Chand Meena by throwing his hat into the ring. BJP’s Rajendra Gurjar is also facing difficulties.

