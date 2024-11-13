Independent candidate Naresh Meena loses his temper and slaps SDM during voting in Rajasthan

Naresh Meena, an independent candidate, slapped the SDM during voting in the Deoli-Uniyara constituency. It is being told that during the demonstration, there was an argument with Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary. Meena was strongly opposing alleged forced voting in Naushar village. After which, Meena sat on a dharna against the administration.

This time, the challenge is against KC Meena In the Rajasthan by-election, Naresh Meena, who did not get a ticket from the Congress, is contesting as an independent candidate from Deoli-Uniyara. He has made the path difficult for Congress candidate Kasturi Chand Meena by throwing his hat into the ring. BJP’s Rajendra Gurjar is also facing difficulties.