Indian Railways: Mega Terminals to be Built in 20 Cities

Vaishnaw informed that a mega terminal is being constructed in Vatva, Ahmedabad, in view of the growing passenger demand. This terminal will have 10 pit lines, which will increase the capacity for approximately 45 new trains. Subsequently, it will be possible to operate 150 trains from Ahmedabad. The Railway Minister added that the redevelopment of Ahmedabad Station and the Vatva Mega Terminal project are interconnected. A world-class multimodal transport hub is being created in Ahmedabad with a 16-storey station building, integrating the bullet train and metro. Similarly, mega terminals in other cities will also be linked with smart station projects.