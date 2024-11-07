Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has also congratulated Trump on his victory and invited him to the White House for a smooth transition of power. Later, Kamala Harris addressed her supporters at Harvard University, where she was visibly emotional. She said, “My heart is full today, but we have hope for the country’s betterment.”

Kamala Harris During Address Harris said in her address that she hopes that as long as people keep fighting for their rights, the light of America’s promise will continue to shine. She said, “Today my heart is full, filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, filled with love for our country, and filled with resolve. The result of this election is not what we wanted, but as long as we don’t give up and keep fighting, the light of America’s promise will continue to shine.”