Political

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

US Elections Results 2024: After Donald Trump’s victory, President Joe Biden will address America today. He has invited Donald Trump to the White House for a smooth transition of power.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 11:56 am

Patrika Desk

Donald Trump And Kamala Harris

US Elections Results 2024: With Donald Trump’s leadership, the superpower America is now ready to spread its influence globally. After Trump’s historic victory in the US presidential elections, not only America but many countries around the world are celebrating. Trump’s rival Kamala Harris has also accepted her defeat and congratulated Trump on his victory. Harris called Trump to congratulate him on his win.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has also congratulated Trump on his victory and invited him to the White House for a smooth transition of power.

Later, Kamala Harris addressed her supporters at Harvard University, where she was visibly emotional. She said, “My heart is full today, but we have hope for the country’s betterment.”

Kamala Harris During Address

Harris said in her address that she hopes that as long as people keep fighting for their rights, the light of America’s promise will continue to shine. She said, “Today my heart is full, filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, filled with love for our country, and filled with resolve. The result of this election is not what we wanted, but as long as we don’t give up and keep fighting, the light of America’s promise will continue to shine.”
During her address, her eyes were also filled with tears. She said that the hard work put in by her team during the election campaign is commendable and she is proud of it.

Joe Biden to address America today

US President Joe Biden has also congratulated Trump on his victory and invited him to the White House for a smooth transition of power. Today, he will address the nation. Biden’s team has said that they will ensure a smooth transition of power.

