Kharge attacks Modi in Jaipur for skipping Pahalgam meet

Kharge remained in Jaipur for the entire day. Addressing the ‘Save the Constitution Rally’, Mallikarjun Kharge stated it was an organisational meeting, not a public gathering. Regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he said people went there believing Kashmir was ours, but terrorists killed 26 people. He added that after the attack, he held a press conference in Karnataka, urging the Prime Minister to call an all-party meeting. He emphasised that when national pride is hurt, it becomes imperative to unite the nation.

Kharge: ‘You talk big about fighting and entering houses, but you skipped the meet’ Kharge said they had told the Prime Minister to call an all-party meeting and explain what steps the government planned to take next. He said the Congress had also called a CWC meeting and assured that in this difficult time, the party would stand united and support the government’s actions.

“But our country is unfortunate,” Kharge said. “Leaders from all parties came, but Modi ji did not. It is a matter of great shame; it hurt the pride of the nation.” He added that Modi was delivering election speeches in Bihar at the time but could not come to Delhi. “You talk big — 56-inch chest, fighting, entering houses — but you could not even come and sit with us for a meeting after coming back from Bihar,” he said.

‘A chai-wallah became Prime Minister’ – Kharge He highlighted that Rahul Gandhi visited Srinagar to meet the families of the victims, contrasting this with the Prime Minister’s lack of past contributions to the nation. He mentioned the sacrifices made by many for India’s independence and Ambedkar’s role in drafting the Constitution, leading to the current scenario where a former tea-seller could become Prime Minister and a son of a mill worker could become Congress President.