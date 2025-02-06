scriptMadhya Pradesh Announces Budget Session Dates | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Madhya Pradesh Announces Budget Session Dates

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025: The dates for the Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025 have been announced.

BhopalFeb 06, 2025 / 03:34 pm

Patrika Desk

MP budget 2025
MP Budget 2025: Big news has emerged regarding the budget session in Madhya Pradesh. The budget session will commence on 10 March and will continue until 24 March. The budget session will begin with an address by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel. The session will only have 9 sitting days, with 6 days of recess.

Budget Session in March Due to Investor Summit

The budget session will begin on 10 March due to the Global Investor Summit. PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Bhopal on 24 February to inaugurate the Global Investor Summit. The Mohan government will present its first full budget in the Vidhan Sabha, commencing with the Governor’s address. From 11 to 13 March, the house will hold meetings and discussions on bills. The house proceedings will be adjourned from 14 to 16 March. The house will then sit on 17 and 18 March. A holiday will be observed on 19 March for Rang Panchami. House proceedings will continue on 20 and 21 March, followed by another recess on 22 and 23 March. The final day of the house proceedings will be 24 March.

News / Political / Madhya Pradesh Announces Budget Session Dates

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

Political

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

in 4 hours

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

2 hours ago

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

National News

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

in 5 hours

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

World

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

in 4 hours

Latest Political

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

Political

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

in 4 hours

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

2 hours ago

Anna Hazare Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Voting, Urges People to Vote for Honest, Selfless Candidates

Political

Anna Hazare Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Voting, Urges People to Vote for Honest, Selfless Candidates

21 hours ago

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

Political

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.