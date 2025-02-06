Madhya Pradesh Announces Budget Session Dates

Budget Session in March Due to Investor Summit The budget session will begin on 10 March due to the Global Investor Summit. PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Bhopal on 24 February to inaugurate the Global Investor Summit. The Mohan government will present its first full budget in the Vidhan Sabha, commencing with the Governor’s address. From 11 to 13 March, the house will hold meetings and discussions on bills. The house proceedings will be adjourned from 14 to 16 March. The house will then sit on 17 and 18 March. A holiday will be observed on 19 March for Rang Panchami. House proceedings will continue on 20 and 21 March, followed by another recess on 22 and 23 March. The final day of the house proceedings will be 24 March.