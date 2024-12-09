Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Rahul Narwekar Elected Unopposed; Uddhav’s Shiv Sena Boycotts

Rahul Narvekar filed his nomination for the post of Speaker in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and other leaders on Sunday. He has become the Speaker for the second time in a row.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving me the opportunity to become the Speaker of the Assembly again.”

Today is the last day of the three-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly. Today, the Devendra Fadnavis government will prove its majority. After the election of the Speaker, the new Mahayuti government will prove its majority. The Mahayuti alliance has received a huge majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, so this is just a formality.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has won 132 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has won 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has won 41 seats.