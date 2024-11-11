Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended 21 candidates on Sunday and later suspended seven more leaders at night. So far, the party has taken action against 28 rebel Congress leaders contesting elections in 22 constituencies of Maharashtra. This will also have an impact on those 22 seats.

Congress high command has taken action against prominent leaders including former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek seat), Yajnavalkya Jichkar (Katol seat), Kamal Vyavhare (Kasba seat), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi seat), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati seat).

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has clearly stated that all party rebels contesting against official MVA candidates will face a six-year suspension. The Maharashtra assembly elections are to be held on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23. The main contest is between the ruling Mahayuti and the MVA. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).