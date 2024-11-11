scriptMaharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates | Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

Congress action on rebel candidates: Voting will be held on 20 November in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. The election has become a three-way contest in many seats due to the rebellion of candidates.

MumbaiNov 11, 2024 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Congress CEC meeting on Maharashtra Election
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 : Before the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress has taken major action against rebel candidates. So far, the Congress has suspended a total of 28 rebel candidates. These leaders were contesting against the official candidates of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the upcoming assembly elections. Therefore, the party has taken disciplinary action against them. The MVA alliance includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).
The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended 21 candidates on Sunday and later suspended seven more leaders at night. So far, the party has taken action against 28 rebel Congress leaders contesting elections in 22 constituencies of Maharashtra. This will also have an impact on those 22 seats.
Congress high command has taken action against prominent leaders including former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek seat), Yajnavalkya Jichkar (Katol seat), Kamal Vyavhare (Kasba seat), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi seat), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati seat).
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has clearly stated that all party rebels contesting against official MVA candidates will face a six-year suspension.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are to be held on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23. The main contest is between the ruling Mahayuti and the MVA. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

