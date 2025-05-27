scriptMayawati Vacates Government Bungalow: Speculation Mounts | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Mayawati Vacates Government Bungalow: Speculation Mounts

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has vacated her government bungalow located in Lodhi Estate. This residence was allotted to her as the national president of the party.

LucknowMay 27, 2025 / 12:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Picture Source: Social Media

फोटो: सोशल मीडिया

No official statement has been released regarding the reason behind Mayawati’s vacating her bungalow, but speculation suggests the decision was made with security concerns in mind.

Renovation Last Year

Mayawati’s bungalow was reportedly renovated last year and comprised over 20 rooms. This sudden decision has sparked discussion in political circles, particularly given the questions surrounding the party’s national identity following the Bahujan Samaj Party’s extremely poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Security Reason?

According to media reports, the decision to vacate the bungalow was primarily driven by security concerns. A school is located just 100 metres from the bungalow. School vans and parents’ vehicles dropping off and picking up children frequently parked on the road in front of the bungalow. Simultaneously, the security personnel assigned to Mayawati’s protection also parked their vehicles in the same area, causing inconvenience to both parties. This led to the decision to vacate.

Political Perspective on the Decision

However, political analysts are also linking this to the party’s current situation and future strategy. Some believe that vacating the bungalow indicates internal deliberations and a potential leadership change within the party. Recently, Mayawati expelled her nephew, Akash Anand, from the party, only to reinstate him later with significant responsibilities.

Next Residence?

Currently, there is no official announcement regarding Mayawati’s next residence. It remains unclear where and when she will be allocated a new bungalow. However, this development could offer several political signals in the coming days regarding the BSP’s and Mayawati’s strategy.
The BSP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was extremely disappointing. Despite contesting all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the party failed to win a single seat. The party’s vote share also dropped to 9.24%, significantly lower than the 12.88% it secured in the 2022 Assembly elections.

