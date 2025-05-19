scriptPCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra Resigns from Estimates Committee | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra Resigns from Estimates Committee

Govind Singh Dotasra, President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), has abruptly resigned from his post as a member of the ‘Kha’ Estimates Committee of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Read the full story.

May 19, 2025 / 04:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Govind Singh Dotasara
Rajasthan Politics: Govind Singh Dotasra, President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), unexpectedly resigned from his post as a member of the Estimates Committee ‘Kha’ of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In his resignation letter, Dotasra questioned the recent decisions of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, calling them against the spirit of the Constitution and biased. Announcing his resignation via social media, he stated that remaining silent when impartiality is questioned in the temple of democracy is an insult to the mandate.

Resignation Announced on ‘X’

Govind Singh Dotasra, sharing information on X, stated, “I resign from the post of member of the Estimates Committee ‘Kha’ of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. He added that in a democracy, the impartiality of a person holding a constitutional post is paramount, but when decisions appear contrary to the dignity of the post and biased, it is detrimental to the democratic system.”
Dotasra said that the recent decisions of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vasudev Devnani ji highlight actions against the fundamental spirit of the Constitution and completely biased tendencies. He said that remaining silent when impartiality is questioned in the temple of democracy is an insult to the mandate. Therefore, we strongly oppose this, and I resign from the post of member of the Estimates Committee.
Committees are not merely rubber stamps for the ruling party; their role in balanced dialogue and oversight is crucial. Congress MLA Narendra Budhania ji was recently appointed chairman of the Privileges Committee, but was removed within 15 days. This attitude of the Assembly Speaker is shocking, as the chairmen of such committees typically serve for at least one year.

Not the First Instance – Dotasra

He said that this is not the first instance of witnessing biased decisions. Recently, the High Court upheld the 3-year sentence of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena from Anta. According to the rules, MLAs and MPs are automatically suspended if they receive a sentence of more than 2 years. However, even after the opposition submitted a memorandum to the Assembly Speaker, Kanwar Lal Meena’s membership was not revoked. This arbitrariness of the Assembly Speaker is a blatant disregard for the honourable court and the Constitution.
He said that there are many such decisions that raise questions about the Assembly Speaker working under pressure and impartiality. The honourable Speaker is expected to uphold the oath of the Constitution and make legally sound and just decisions, thereby strengthening faith in the chair.

