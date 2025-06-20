PM Modi in Bihar Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Forces Eyeing Another Chance

Maintaining the Pace of Development PM Modi highlighted the construction of approximately 55,000 km of rural roads, the electrification of over 1.5 crore homes, and the establishment of more than 45,000 common service centres in the last 10 years. He stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum for Bihar’s continued progress.

Will Never Compromise on Bihari Self-Respect PM Modi said that the people of Bihar never compromise on their self-respect, but those with the ‘hand’ and ‘lantern’ symbols have hurt Bihar’s pride. Together, they looted the state so badly that poverty became Bihar’s fate. He said that under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, the NDA government has worked to bring development back on track, overcoming many challenges. Modi added that a lot still needs to be done for Bihar. “Our youth have only heard stories of jungle raj — they have no idea how badly those in power then had ruined Bihar.”

Addressing the gathering, CM Nitish Kumar stated that since the formation of the NDA government in 2005, significant strides have been made in Bihar’s development. He contrasted this with the alleged inaction of previous governments, now making futile comments.