PM Modi in Bihar Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Forces Eyeing Another Chance

PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Siwan, Bihar. He said that those with the ‘hand’ and ‘lantern’ symbols have ruined Bihar.

SiwanJun 20, 2025 / 03:31 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Modi (Photo-ANI)

PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Siwan, Bihar. PM Modi stated that CM Nitish’s contribution to Bihar has been invaluable. He added that those who brought jungle raj to Bihar are seeking another opportunity to repeat their past misdeeds, employing various tactics. He cautioned the people of Bihar, urging them to remain vigilant for their bright future and the betterment of their children, emphasising the need to keep those who want to disrupt Bihar’s progress at bay.

Maintaining the Pace of Development

PM Modi highlighted the construction of approximately 55,000 km of rural roads, the electrification of over 1.5 crore homes, and the establishment of more than 45,000 common service centres in the last 10 years. He stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum for Bihar’s continued progress.

Will Never Compromise on Bihari Self-Respect

PM Modi said that the people of Bihar never compromise on their self-respect, but those with the ‘hand’ and ‘lantern’ symbols have hurt Bihar’s pride. Together, they looted the state so badly that poverty became Bihar’s fate. He said that under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, the NDA government has worked to bring development back on track, overcoming many challenges. Modi added that a lot still needs to be done for Bihar. “Our youth have only heard stories of jungle raj — they have no idea how badly those in power then had ruined Bihar.”
Addressing the gathering, CM Nitish Kumar stated that since the formation of the NDA government in 2005, significant strides have been made in Bihar’s development. He contrasted this with the alleged inaction of previous governments, now making futile comments.

