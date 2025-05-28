scriptRahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Concerns Within Congress Over Alleged BJP Sympathisers | Latest News | Patrika News
Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Concerns Within Congress Over Alleged BJP Sympathisers

Rahul Gandhi will visit Bhopal in the first week of June.

BhopalMay 28, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Rahul Gandhi MP Visit

Rahul Gandhi MP Visit: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Bhopal in the first week of June. He will launch the party’s organisational creation campaign. Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to the Madhya Pradesh Congress. However, the exact date is yet to be finalised. In fact, the Madhya Pradesh Congress party is employing various strategies to strengthen itself. The central leadership is also engaged in strengthening its roots.

Congress’s Organisational Creation Campaign

The organisational creation campaign is being launched to strengthen the Congress party (MP Congress). Fifty observers have been appointed by the AICC for this purpose. These include MPs, MLAs, and former ministers from various states. During the campaign, all Congress observers and co-observers will visit their assigned districts to ascertain the Congress party’s strength in each assembly constituency.

Congress Leaders Working for BJP

It is understood that during this time, a list of long-standing Congress members will also be prepared. A list of leaders who are allegedly working for the BJP while remaining within the Congress party will also be compiled.

