Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Concerns Within Congress Over Alleged BJP Sympathisers

Congress’s Organisational Creation Campaign The organisational creation campaign is being launched to strengthen the Congress party (MP Congress). Fifty observers have been appointed by the AICC for this purpose. These include MPs, MLAs, and former ministers from various states. During the campaign, all Congress observers and co-observers will visit their assigned districts to ascertain the Congress party’s strength in each assembly constituency.

Congress Leaders Working for BJP It is understood that during this time, a list of long-standing Congress members will also be prepared. A list of leaders who are allegedly working for the BJP while remaining within the Congress party will also be compiled.