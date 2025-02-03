scriptRajasthan Assembly: Government Tables Anti-Conversion Bill, Opposition Calls it Propaganda | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Assembly: Government Tables Anti-Conversion Bill, Opposition Calls it Propaganda

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie stated that the bill presented in the House should be studied. He questioned its provisions and rationale.

Feb 03, 2025

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan Assembly’s budget session commenced on Monday. The proceedings began with Question Hour. During this time, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar tabled the Religious Conversion Prohibition Bill, officially titled ‘Rajasthan Vidhi Viruddh Dharm-Samparivartan Pratibandh Vidheyak 2025’.
After the lunch break, the Assembly proceedings resumed at 2 pm, with debate commencing on the Governor’s address. It is noteworthy that the bill will only become law after it is passed by the Assembly and receives the President’s assent.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel stated regarding the religious conversion bill that it was necessary in the context of Rajasthan. He explained that it addresses conversions from one religion to another through inducement, fraudulent means, or marriage.

‘Nothing Against One’s Will’ – Jogaram

He further added that numerous organisations or individuals, forming groups, spread misinformation and offered financial inducements to facilitate religious conversions. This, he said, occurs in many areas, including those inhabited by tribal communities. The bill aims to prevent such practices.
He continued by stating that this law would grant rights, ensuring that no injustice is done to anyone in the future. No one will be wronged, and nothing will happen against anyone’s will. The strict law will put a stop to such activities.

‘Propaganda in the name of Religious Conversion Bill’ – Julie

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie stated that the bill presented in the House should be studied. He questioned its provisions and rationale. He suggested that if the government believes that any organisation, group, or individual is forcibly converting people, action should be taken against them. However, he criticised the government for engaging in propaganda under the guise of the religious conversion bill instead of addressing the concerns of those dying in the Kumbh Mela.

