Rajasthan Assembly: Government Tables Anti-Conversion Bill, Opposition Calls it Propaganda

After the lunch break, the Assembly proceedings resumed at 2 pm, with debate commencing on the Governor’s address. It is noteworthy that the bill will only become law after it is passed by the Assembly and receives the President’s assent.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel stated regarding the religious conversion bill that it was necessary in the context of Rajasthan. He explained that it addresses conversions from one religion to another through inducement, fraudulent means, or marriage.

‘Nothing Against One’s Will’ – Jogaram He further added that numerous organisations or individuals, forming groups, spread misinformation and offered financial inducements to facilitate religious conversions. This, he said, occurs in many areas, including those inhabited by tribal communities. The bill aims to prevent such practices.

He continued by stating that this law would grant rights, ensuring that no injustice is done to anyone in the future. No one will be wronged, and nothing will happen against anyone’s will. The strict law will put a stop to such activities.