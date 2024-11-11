scriptRajasthan By Election: ‘I rescued Rajkumar Rot from Congress’s clutches’, CM Bhajanlal’s Claim | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan By Election: ‘I rescued Rajkumar Rot from Congress’s clutches’, CM Bhajanlal’s Claim

Rajasthan By Election 2024: CM Bhajanlal Sharma campaigned in support of BJP candidate Kari Lal Nomat in Chaurasi on Monday.

Nov 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

The campaign for the by-elections in 7 assembly seats in Rajasthan is about to end. On the last day of campaigning, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP State President Madan Rathore reached Chaurasi on Monday. Where they targeted the Congress party and MP Rajkumar Rot. It is worth mentioning that CM Bhajanlal Sharma had come to campaign in support of BJP candidate Kari Lal Nomat in Chaurasi.
Voting for the by-elections in Rajasthan’s seven seats, including Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh, will take place on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

I rescued Rajkumar Rot- CM

In Chaurasi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma targeted the Congress, saying, “The MP from here was an MLA earlier. At that time, I was the state general secretary of the BJP organization. I was sitting in the BJP office, when I saw on TV that a tribal MLA was being surrounded by the Congress government, they were forcing him… I went there with my car and saw Rajkumar Rot ji, I had no relation with him, but someone was troubling my tribal brother, so I got him rescued with the help of workers.”
He further said that we have always worked for these tribal brothers. My CCTV cameras are installed everywhere. Whoever tries to mislead my tribal brothers and youth will take a salary from the government. I will not let these two things happen.
During this, the CM said that our government has been in power for 11 months. We have given priority to the land of Vagad. I have made many announcements in the budget for this… We have released the 2-year calendar of recruitment exams. We have told the youth that you prepare… We have promised 4 lakh government jobs in 5 years. This year, we have promised 1 lakh jobs. We have given appointment letters to 33,000 people.

Triangular Contest in Chaurasi

It is worth mentioning that new faces have been fielded in the electoral arena of Chaurasi this time. BAPA has fielded Anil Katara through the Janpratinidhi Selection System, after which there was a rebellion in the party. Badami Lal has filed as an independent candidate. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress have broken the myth of tradition and familism by fielding new faces. BJP has fielded Kari Lal Nomat, the head of Simlawada, and Congress has fielded young face Mahesh Rot.

