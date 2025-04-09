scriptRajasthan Hospital Refuses Treatment to MLA's Mother | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Hospital Refuses Treatment to MLA's Mother

On Tuesday, a hospital refused to treat Prem Kanwar, the cancer-stricken mother of Sadulpur MLA Manoj Kumar Nyangli.

JaipurApr 09, 2025 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

RGHS News: On Tuesday, Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Jaipur refused to treat Prem Kanwar, the cancer-stricken mother of Sadulpur MLA Manoj Kumar Nyangli, under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). The hospital cited the government’s non-payment of dues under the scheme as the reason for its refusal.
The MLA has written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, complaining about the incident. He stated that his mother has been undergoing treatment at Mahavir Cancer Hospital for the past 8-10 months, but the hospital administration has now withdrawn its services.

Over 200 Patients in Queue

In his letter, he mentioned that over 200 patients were present at the hospital that day, all distressed about their medication and treatment. He questioned, “If a legislator’s mother is being denied treatment, what must be the plight of ordinary citizens?”
The MLA wrote that he had taken his mother to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday. The hospital stated that the government had not made payments under the RGHS and the ‘Maa’ scheme, making treatment impossible. He was forced to return home without receiving treatment.

