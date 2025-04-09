Rajasthan Hospital Refuses Treatment to MLA's Mother

The MLA has written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, complaining about the incident. He stated that his mother has been undergoing treatment at Mahavir Cancer Hospital for the past 8-10 months, but the hospital administration has now withdrawn its services.

Over 200 Patients in Queue In his letter, he mentioned that over 200 patients were present at the hospital that day, all distressed about their medication and treatment. He questioned, “If a legislator’s mother is being denied treatment, what must be the plight of ordinary citizens?”

The MLA wrote that he had taken his mother to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday. The hospital stated that the government had not made payments under the RGHS and the ‘Maa’ scheme, making treatment impossible. He was forced to return home without receiving treatment.