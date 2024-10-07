Rajasthan Politics: Minister Jogaram Patel Hits Back at Gehlot, Says ‘You Made Kharge Upside Down, It’s Well Known’

You Advise Others, but Face Humiliation Yourself – Jogaram Patel Patel said that Gehlot’s words remind him of the saying, “You advise others, but face humiliation yourself.” If Gehlot had focused on the people’s work in the last five years, he wouldn’t be sitting in the opposition today. The layers of his misdeeds are being exposed every day in Delhi, and that’s why he is trying to humiliate the Chief Minister. The Congress’s misdeeds in the last five years have pushed the state’s development downwards. But in just 10 months, Rajasthan is touching new heights of development.

Government Has Completely Failed – Gehlot It is worth mentioning that earlier, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had arrived in Jodhpur on Sunday, where he participated in several programs and condolence meetings. During this, he interacted with the media at the airport, where he took a dig at the Bhajanlal government, saying that the government in Rajasthan is not functioning, but a circus is going on. One minister is resigning, while another is trying to persuade him.

Gehlot targeted the government over governance, saying that the government has completely failed. Officials and people are dying of dengue. He attacked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, saying that the Chief Minister should stop doing ‘Delhi up-down’ and focus on the people of the state.