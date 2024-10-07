scriptRajasthan Politics: Minister Jogaram Patel Hits Back at Gehlot, Says ‘You Made Kharge Upside Down, It’s Well Known’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Politics: Minister Jogaram Patel Hits Back at Gehlot, Says ‘You Made Kharge Upside Down, It’s Well Known’

Minister Jogaram Patel has hit back at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement.

Oct 07, 2024 / 04:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan is witnessing a rise in political temperature ahead of the assembly by-elections. Minister Jogaram Patel has hit back at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Delhi up-down’ statement. Patel said that it is well-known how they made Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge up down. The entire tenure was spent saving the government through manipulations. The MLAs of the Congress and the government were kept captive in hotels in Jaipur and Jaisalmer.

You Advise Others, but Face Humiliation Yourself – Jogaram Patel

Patel said that Gehlot’s words remind him of the saying, “You advise others, but face humiliation yourself.” If Gehlot had focused on the people’s work in the last five years, he wouldn’t be sitting in the opposition today. The layers of his misdeeds are being exposed every day in Delhi, and that’s why he is trying to humiliate the Chief Minister. The Congress’s misdeeds in the last five years have pushed the state’s development downwards. But in just 10 months, Rajasthan is touching new heights of development.

Government Has Completely Failed – Gehlot

It is worth mentioning that earlier, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had arrived in Jodhpur on Sunday, where he participated in several programs and condolence meetings. During this, he interacted with the media at the airport, where he took a dig at the Bhajanlal government, saying that the government in Rajasthan is not functioning, but a circus is going on. One minister is resigning, while another is trying to persuade him.
Gehlot targeted the government over governance, saying that the government has completely failed. Officials and people are dying of dengue. He attacked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, saying that the Chief Minister should stop doing ‘Delhi up-down’ and focus on the people of the state.

