Rajasthan Result: Will Beniwal’s wife or BJP candidate win Khinwsar? Rs 5 lakh bets placed!

By Elections Result 2024: A video of supporters of Beniwal and Danga betting 5-5 lakh in Ratkudia village of Bhopalgarh town in Jodhpur rural has gone viral.

NagaurNov 23, 2024 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan By-Elections Result 2024: The results of the Rajasthan Assembly by-elections will be announced today. The counting of votes started at 8 am. All eyes are on the Khinwsar seat, where Hanuman Beniwal’s wife Kanika Beniwal is in the fray. The Khinwsar assembly seat in Nagaur district is considered a stronghold of RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal.
On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Revatram Danga, a former associate of Beniwal. A day before the by-election results, a video of supporters of Beniwal and Danga betting 5-5 lakh has gone viral in Ratkudia village of Bhopalgarh town in Jodhpur rural. In the video, supporters of both sides are openly betting on the outcome.
In this, 5-5 lakh rupees have been bet on the victory of both candidates. The supporter of the winning candidate will take home 10 lakh rupees. Villagers are openly discussing this in the video.
This is a litmus test for Hanuman Beniwal, as he had to vacate the Khinwsar seat after becoming an MP from Nagaur.

