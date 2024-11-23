Rajasthan Result: Will Beniwal’s wife or BJP candidate win Khinwsar? Rs 5 lakh bets placed!

On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Revatram Danga, a former associate of Beniwal. A day before the by-election results, a video of supporters of Beniwal and Danga betting 5-5 lakh has gone viral in Ratkudia village of Bhopalgarh town in Jodhpur rural. In the video, supporters of both sides are openly betting on the outcome.

In this, 5-5 lakh rupees have been bet on the victory of both candidates. The supporter of the winning candidate will take home 10 lakh rupees. Villagers are openly discussing this in the video.

This is a litmus test for Hanuman Beniwal, as he had to vacate the Khinwsar seat after becoming an MP from Nagaur.