Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

According to the Education Department’s order, with the concurrence of the Finance Department, the Vice-Principal cadre has been declared a Dying Cadre. —”A new post of Senior Lecturer is created to provide promotion opportunities to lecturers and improve the quality of teaching in schools. The salary level of the Senior Lecturer post will be L-14 as per RCS (RP) rules.

—Existing vacant Vice-Principal posts, as well as those likely to become vacant, will be converted into the new Senior Lecturer posts at pay level L-14. This conversion will maintain the existing cadre structure while establishing a promotion hierarchy and career advancement opportunities for lecturers.