Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

The state government has reversed yet another order issued by the previous Gehlot government.

JaipurMar 31, 2025 / 07:17 pm

Patrika Desk

madan dilawar

Rajasthan Eduction Minister Madan Dilawar

Rajasthan’s Education Department has dealt a significant blow to teachers. The state government has reversed another order of the previous Gehlot government. The Education Department has decided to abolish the post of Vice-Principal, declaring it a “dying cadre”. This effectively eliminates the Vice-Principal position in government schools. The government’s decision will lead to significant changes in the education system. The Education Department has issued official orders after receiving approval from the Finance Department.
According to the Education Department’s order, with the concurrence of the Finance Department, the Vice-Principal cadre has been declared a Dying Cadre.

—”A new post of Senior Lecturer is created to provide promotion opportunities to lecturers and improve the quality of teaching in schools. The salary level of the Senior Lecturer post will be L-14 as per RCS (RP) rules.
—Existing vacant Vice-Principal posts, as well as those likely to become vacant, will be converted into the new Senior Lecturer posts at pay level L-14. This conversion will maintain the existing cadre structure while establishing a promotion hierarchy and career advancement opportunities for lecturers.
—The Senior Lecturer (pay level L-14) post will be filled by 100% promotion from lecturers at pay level L-12 with a minimum of three years of experience.”

Rajasthan Eduction Department

Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

It is noteworthy that the previous Congress government had created the post of Vice-Principal in higher secondary schools. The current BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has reversed this decision, declaring it a dying cadre. The department has also created a new post of Senior Lecturer to provide promotion opportunities for lecturers.

