Akhilesh Yadav writes a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, making a big demand for UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and MP

Uttar Pradesh is concerned about the expressway being built, and Akhilesh Yadav is more concerned than the Yogi government. Today, SP President Akhilesh Yadav has written a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard.

LucknowSep 25, 2024 / 10:05 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav wrote a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. In it, he demanded the construction of several expressways and roads in Uttar Pradesh. The letter was shared by the Samajwadi Party’s social media account.
Akhilesh Yadav mentioned in the letter written to Nitin Gadkari that to accelerate the development of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian government should kindly construct the following expressways and roads that have been approved and are new. The 408.77 km long Chambal Expressway, which will connect Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) and Kota (Rajasthan), should be completed.

Purvanchal Expressway to be connected to Bihar

He further wrote, “The 6-lane road from Gwalior to Lipulekh in Madhya Pradesh should be completed soon. The Bundelkhand Expressway should be connected to Satna and the expressway starting from Etawah should be taken to Haridwar. The Purvanchal Expressway should be extended by 25 km and connected to the expressway being built in Bihar’s Buxar-Bhagalpur, which will connect Bhagalpur to Delhi via a single expressway. A new expressway should be built from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway’s Naimisharanya cut to Haridwar.”

Modi government approves several high-speed corridor projects

The Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved 8 important national high-speed corridor projects worth Rs 50,655 crore. The Prime Minister shared this information on the social media platform ‘X’. In his post, PM Modi wrote, “The Cabinet has approved 8 national high-speed road projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore. This will give a boost to the country’s economy and create new employment opportunities. This decision reflects our commitment to preparing India for the future and providing better connectivity.”

