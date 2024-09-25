Akhilesh Yadav writes a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, making a big demand for UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and MP

Akhilesh Yadav mentioned in the letter written to Nitin Gadkari that to accelerate the development of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian government should kindly construct the following expressways and roads that have been approved and are new. The 408.77 km long Chambal Expressway, which will connect Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) and Kota (Rajasthan), should be completed.

Purvanchal Expressway to be connected to Bihar He further wrote, “The 6-lane road from Gwalior to Lipulekh in Madhya Pradesh should be completed soon. The Bundelkhand Expressway should be connected to Satna and the expressway starting from Etawah should be taken to Haridwar. The Purvanchal Expressway should be extended by 25 km and connected to the expressway being built in Bihar’s Buxar-Bhagalpur, which will connect Bhagalpur to Delhi via a single expressway. A new expressway should be built from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway’s Naimisharanya cut to Haridwar.”