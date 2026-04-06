North Central Railway announces special train from Jhansi to Asansol via Prayagraj and Barauni; check timetable

Image Source: Patrika
Special train from Jhansi to Asansol via Prayagraj Ballia : North Central Railway has announced the operation of a special train between Jhansi and Asansol. This train will travel to Asansol via Orai, Pukhrayan, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, and Prayagraj. The special aspect is that this train will travel from Prayagraj to Asansol via Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, Chhapra, Ghazipur, Banarsi Cantt, Banaras, Barauni, Kiul, and Jhajha. The timetable for the train, which will run twice a week, has been released. This train will depart from Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi every Sunday and Wednesday, while it will depart from Asansol every Monday and Thursday. It will run under numbers 04185 and 04186. Notably, this train will not pass through Kanpur Central. The timetable is as follows:
A special train has been announced to run between Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Asansol. Train number 04185 will depart from Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 9:20 AM, passing through Orai and Pukhrayan, and will reach Govindpuri at 3:20 PM. From here, it will proceed via Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, and Banaras, reaching Banarsi Cantt at 8:45 AM, while its arrival time in Ballia is 00:05 AM. It will reach Hajipur at 6:00 AM and Barauni at 8:00 AM. After passing through Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur Junction, and Chittaranjan, it will reach Asansol at 2:30 PM. The train will operate from April 8 to June 28, 2026.
04186 will depart from Asansol at 5:10 PM.
This train will depart from Asansol at 5:10 PM and will reach Barauni at 10:45 PM, passing through Chittaranjan, Madhupur Junction, Jasidih, and Jhajha. After departing from Barauni, the train will reach Ballia at 3:50 AM, travelling via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur, Chhapra, and Suraimanpur. It will reach Prayagraj Junction at 9:40 AM, passing through Ghazipur City, Aunrihar Junction, Varanasi Cantt, Banaras, and Gyanpur Road.
Train number 04186 will reach Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 7:10 PM, passing through Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Pukhrayan, and Orai. This train will depart from Asansol every Monday and Thursday. The train's operation will be from April 9 to June 29. The special train will have 9 general class coaches, two coaches of general second class chair car, seven sleeper coaches, and two air-conditioned third class coaches.
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