North Central Railway announces special train from Jhansi to Asansol via Prayagraj and Barauni; check timetable

Special train from Jhansi to Asansol via Prayagraj Ballia : North Central Railway has announced the operation of a special train between Jhansi and Asansol. This train will travel to Asansol via Orai, Pukhrayan, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, and Prayagraj. The special aspect is that this train will travel from Prayagraj to Asansol via Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, Chhapra, Ghazipur, Banarsi Cantt, Banaras, Barauni, Kiul, and Jhajha. The timetable for the train, which will run twice a week, has been released. This train will depart from Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi every Sunday and Wednesday, while it will depart from Asansol every Monday and Thursday. It will run under numbers 04185 and 04186. Notably, this train will not pass through Kanpur Central. The timetable is as follows: