Labourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams

Where Mahak Studied Mahak Jaiswal was a student of Bachcha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Purwa. She achieved this success through hard work and dedication. Mahak Jaiswal’s father is a daily wage labourer who, through immense struggle, supported her education. His struggle is the reason behind Mahak’s success in topping the state.

Amroha Student in Second Place Mahak Jaiswal of Prayagraj topped the state with 97.20% marks. Sakshi of Amroha, Aadarsh Yadav of Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of Prayagraj, and Anushka Singh of Kaushambi secured second place with 96.80% marks. Mohini of Etawah secured third place with 96.40% marks.

Girls Dominate Exam Results This year’s results show girls outperforming boys by 10%. A total of 27,05,017 students appeared for the 12th-grade examination this year, including 14,58,983 boys and 12,46,024 girls. The results were announced by the Director of Secondary Education, Dr. Mahendra Dev, and the UP Board Secretary, Bhagwati Singh.