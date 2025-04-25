scriptLabourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams | Latest News | Patrika News
Labourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams

UP Board 12th Topper Story: The results for the class 10th and 12th board examinations were released in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Mahak Jaiswal of Prayagraj secured first rank. Her father’s story will move you.

PrayagrajApr 25, 2025 / 02:43 pm

UP Board 12th Topper Success Story: The results for the Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th board examinations were released on Friday, 25 April 2025. Mahak Jaiswal of Prayagraj secured the top rank in the entire state. According to media reports, her father works as a daily wage labourer.

Where Mahak Studied

Mahak Jaiswal was a student of Bachcha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Purwa. She achieved this success through hard work and dedication. Mahak Jaiswal’s father is a daily wage labourer who, through immense struggle, supported her education. His struggle is the reason behind Mahak’s success in topping the state.

Amroha Student in Second Place

Mahak Jaiswal of Prayagraj topped the state with 97.20% marks. Sakshi of Amroha, Aadarsh Yadav of Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of Prayagraj, and Anushka Singh of Kaushambi secured second place with 96.80% marks. Mohini of Etawah secured third place with 96.40% marks.

Girls Dominate Exam Results

This year’s results show girls outperforming boys by 10%. A total of 27,05,017 students appeared for the 12th-grade examination this year, including 14,58,983 boys and 12,46,024 girls. The results were announced by the Director of Secondary Education, Dr. Mahendra Dev, and the UP Board Secretary, Bhagwati Singh.

How to Check Results

Students can check their results on upmsp.edu.in. Go to the website, click on the class whose result you want to see, then enter your roll number and date of birth. After submitting, your result will appear on the screen, and you can download your marksheet from there.

