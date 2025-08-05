5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Prayagraj

Record-Breaking Registrations for LT Grade Teacher Recruitment: Over 400,000 OTRs in 21 Days

LT Grade Teacher Recruitment: After a long wait of seven years, the LT Grade teacher recruitment drive has received a record-breaking response. In just 21 days, over four lakh candidates have completed the OTR (Online Teacher Registration). As the application deadline approaches, the number could surpass 10 lakh, making it the largest recruitment drive of its kind.

Prayagraj

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

LT Grade Application Image Source :Social Media
LT Grade Application Image Source :Social Media

The LT Grade teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most talked-about recruitments in the education sector, is witnessing tremendous enthusiasm among candidates this time. The number of One Time Registrations (OTR) for this recruitment, released after seven years, has broken all previous records. In just 21 days, over four lakh new candidates completed the OTR process, which is unprecedented for any recruitment.

This unprecedented number suggests that the total number of applicants this time could exceed 10 lakh, potentially surpassing the record of 10,76,004 applications for the RO/ARO preliminary examination 2023.

Recruitment Process

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) issued a short advertisement on 14 July 2025 for recruitment to 7,466 posts of LT Grade teachers. The commission also clarified that all candidates must obtain an OTR number before the online application process begins on 28 July, as no application will be accepted without an OTR.

Figures So Far

  • Until 14 July: 21.75 lakh candidates were registered through OTR.
  • From 15 July to 4 August (21 days): The registration number increased to 25,80,953.
  • That is: Over four lakh new OTRs in 21 days.

2018 Recruitment vs. 2025 Expectations

It is noteworthy that the advertisement for LT Grade teacher recruitment was last issued in 2018. Then, the recruitment process was conducted for a total of 10,768 posts, with 7,62,317 candidates applying. In these seven years, not only have millions of new B.Ed candidates emerged, but also old candidates waiting for jobs are applying this time. This is why there is a strong possibility that the number of applications this time will exceed 10 lakh.

Key Demands of the Candidates

1. Demand for Relaxation in Age Limit
A delegation of the competitive student union submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, demanding relaxation in the upper age limit for LT Grade teacher and lecturer recruitment.

The memorandum argued that the last recruitment was in 2018, and no advertisement came for a long time after that, due to which many candidates have now crossed the maximum age limit. If the government grants some years of relaxation in the age limit, thousands of competitors can be relieved. Prominent names among those who submitted the memorandum include Sheetla Prasad Ojha, Ranvijay Singh, Alok Singh, Bhaskar Singh, Gaurav Yadav, Amit Rajbhar, Rajesh Pandey, and Vivek Chandra Dwivedi.

2. Demand for OMR-based Questions in the Main Examination
Both preliminary and main examinations will be conducted in this stage of the LT Grade teacher recruitment. However, the commission has clarified that short and long answer questions, which will be of an essay nature, will be asked in the main examination. Candidates have opposed this and demanded that the main examination should also be OMR-based objective, so that the evaluation process can be transparent and quick.

Sunil Kumar of the GIC Sangharsh Morcha says, "If no concrete decision is taken quickly at the government level, the candidates will continue their protest through democratic means such as protests, sit-ins, and submitting memorandums."

Reasons for Such a Large Number of Registrations

  • Recruitment after a long time: Recruitment for LT Grade posts is happening after 7 years.
  • Increase in the number of B.Ed holders: Lakhs of students have done B.Ed in the past years.
  • Attraction of government jobs: Amidst rising unemployment and instability in private educational institutions, a government teacher's job is considered a secure option.
  • Clear eligibility and number of posts: The recruitment rules and the number of posts have also attracted young people.

UPPSC's Estimation and Next Steps

Officials estimate that at the rate at which the OTR numbers are increasing, this recruitment could become one of the largest competitive examinations ever. The last date for application is fixed as 28 August, after which the final figure will be revealed regarding the total number of candidates who participated in this much-awaited recruitment.

05 Aug 2025 08:37 am

