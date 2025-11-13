Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Prayagraj

Magh Mela: Dates Announced for 'Mini Kumbh', 2,800 Buses and 5,200 Police Personnel to be Deployed

When is the 'Chhota Kumbh' set to begin? Its date has been revealed. In light of this, Uttar Pradesh Roadways has begun preparations.

2 min read
Google source verification

Prayagraj

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

date of magh mela announced 2800 buses will be run and 5200 policemen will be deployed

Magh Mela (Image: AI)

Magh Mela 2026: Prayagraj Police and administration have started preparations for the Magh Mela two months in advance. A decision has been taken to operate 2800 buses for the convenience of the devotees attending the Magh Mela.

Salvation from Sins Possible

The month of Magh holds great significance in Hinduism. It is believed that bathing in holy rivers during the month of Magh can lead to liberation from sins and attainment of salvation.

Possibility of Increased Crowd This Year

Regarding the preparations for the Magh Mela, Regional Manager of Uttar Pradesh Roadways, Ravindra Kumar Singh, stated, "The Magh Mela will commence on January 3. We have begun preparations. This year, we are establishing two temporary bus stands for the convenience of devotees. One will be in Jhunsi, across the Ganges, and the other at Leprosy Crossing, across the Yamuna. We have allocated 2800 buses this year, as a larger crowd is anticipated. The administration is already on alert regarding the potential influx of people. If the crowd is even larger, a bus stand will also be set up at Nehru Park." He added that the police administration is also on high alert for the Magh Mela preparations.

Decision to Establish 17 Temporary Police Stations and 40 Police Outposts

Considering the crowd and security, a decision has been made to establish 17 temporary police stations and 40 police outposts within the Mela area. Additionally, approximately 5200 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of devotees. Besides police outposts, women's help desks, the fire department, and the NDRF will also be kept on alert.

Amrit Snan to Begin with Poush Purnima

The Amrit Snan of the Magh Mela will commence on January 3 with Poush Purnima and will continue for 44 days. It is also referred to as the 'Mini Kumbh'. The month of Magh is considered dear to Lord Vishnu. Acts of charity, donation, and chanting hold special significance during this period.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

up news

UP News Hindi

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 04:13 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Prayagraj / Magh Mela: Dates Announced for 'Mini Kumbh', 2,800 Buses and 5,200 Police Personnel to be Deployed

Big News

View All

Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Record-Breaking Registrations for LT Grade Teacher Recruitment: Over 400,000 OTRs in 21 Days

LT Grade Application Image Source :Social Media
Prayagraj

Prayagraj's Reshma Patel Wins Gold at World Police and Fire Games

पुलिस एंड फायर गेम्स में गोल्ड जीतकर बढ़ाया भारत का मान
Sports

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025
Education News

UP Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across 30 Districts

Prayagraj

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.