Magh Mela: Dates Announced for 'Mini Kumbh', 2,800 Buses and 5,200 Police Personnel to be Deployed

Magh Mela (Image: AI)
Magh Mela 2026: Prayagraj Police and administration have started preparations for the Magh Mela two months in advance. A decision has been taken to operate 2800 buses for the convenience of the devotees attending the Magh Mela.
The month of Magh holds great significance in Hinduism. It is believed that bathing in holy rivers during the month of Magh can lead to liberation from sins and attainment of salvation.
Regarding the preparations for the Magh Mela, Regional Manager of Uttar Pradesh Roadways, Ravindra Kumar Singh, stated, "The Magh Mela will commence on January 3. We have begun preparations. This year, we are establishing two temporary bus stands for the convenience of devotees. One will be in Jhunsi, across the Ganges, and the other at Leprosy Crossing, across the Yamuna. We have allocated 2800 buses this year, as a larger crowd is anticipated. The administration is already on alert regarding the potential influx of people. If the crowd is even larger, a bus stand will also be set up at Nehru Park." He added that the police administration is also on high alert for the Magh Mela preparations.
Considering the crowd and security, a decision has been made to establish 17 temporary police stations and 40 police outposts within the Mela area. Additionally, approximately 5200 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of devotees. Besides police outposts, women's help desks, the fire department, and the NDRF will also be kept on alert.
The Amrit Snan of the Magh Mela will commence on January 3 with Poush Purnima and will continue for 44 days. It is also referred to as the 'Mini Kumbh'. The month of Magh is considered dear to Lord Vishnu. Acts of charity, donation, and chanting hold special significance during this period.
Big NewsView All
Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh
Trending