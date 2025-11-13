Magh Mela: Dates Announced for 'Mini Kumbh', 2,800 Buses and 5,200 Police Personnel to be Deployed

Regarding the preparations for the Magh Mela, Regional Manager of Uttar Pradesh Roadways, Ravindra Kumar Singh, stated, "The Magh Mela will commence on January 3. We have begun preparations. This year, we are establishing two temporary bus stands for the convenience of devotees. One will be in Jhunsi, across the Ganges, and the other at Leprosy Crossing, across the Yamuna. We have allocated 2800 buses this year, as a larger crowd is anticipated. The administration is already on alert regarding the potential influx of people. If the crowd is even larger, a bus stand will also be set up at Nehru Park." He added that the police administration is also on high alert for the Magh Mela preparations.