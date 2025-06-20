UP Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across 30 Districts

Yellow alert for 31 districts, thunderstorm warning for 21 According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast centre, the monsoon has entered UP via Sonbhadra. Clouds have now settled over eastern and central UP. Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is predicted for 21 districts, including the capital Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Unnao. A yellow alert has been issued for 31 districts, including Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Kanpur Dehat, Ambedkar Nagar, Agra, and Mainpuri.

Heavy rainfall expected in these districts Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi (Ravindas Nagar), Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Bareilly, Hamirpur, and Mahoba districts.

Heavy rainfall in western UP until 22 June Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, until 22 June. This will lead to a drop in temperature and provide relief from the heat and humidity.

Caused by trough line and low-pressure area According to the meteorological department, a trough line exists in the lower troposphere, extending from Punjab and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh to southern Assam. Additionally, an upper atmospheric pressure area is active towards north-eastern Jharkhand and West Bengal, which will move northwestward in the next 24 hours. This is the reason for the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh.

Relief from heat, but caution necessary While the rain has provided relief from the intense heat and humidity, the meteorological department has advised people to remain cautious about lightning, waterlogging, and strong winds.