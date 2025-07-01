scriptPrayagraj's Reshma Patel Wins Gold at World Police and Fire Games | Latest News | Patrika News
Prayagraj's Reshma Patel Wins Gold at World Police and Fire Games

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable, Reshma Patel, has brought glory to India on the international stage by winning a gold medal at the World Police and Fire Games.

Jul 01, 2025 / 04:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Reshma Patel has brought glory to India on the international stage by winning a gold medal at the World Police and Fire Games. She achieved this feat with a stellar performance in the Five-kilometre walk. When Reshma secured first place and the Indian flag flew high on the track, it became a moment of pride and inspiration for the entire nation.

Over 8,500 Athletes Participate in the Competition

The competition commenced on Monday morning at 7 am in Birmingham, Alabama, USA (5:30 pm Indian Standard Time). Over 8,500 athletes from more than 70 countries participated in this global event. In an interview with a media channel, Reshma credited her brother and international athlete Indrajit Patel, for her victory. She said, “This medal is not just a medal; it is an honour for my village, my family, and my country. My brother believed in me and constantly inspired me. My parents also always encouraged me.”

Celebrations Erupt in Village Following Victory

Reshma’s village, Tili in Prayagraj, is celebrating her victory. People are thronging her home to offer congratulations, and social media is abuzz with discussions of her achievement. Reshma’s brother, Indrajit Patel, said, “Reshma’s story is an inspirational journey of a girl from a simple village reaching the world stage. It is a matter of pride for every Indian.”
Her father, Vijay Bahadur Patel, mother, Nirmala Devi, and sister, Rozi Patel, also expressed their pride in Reshma’s accomplishment.

