Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Bride Gives Birth Day After Wedding, Groom Sends Her Back to Parents' Home

In Prayagraj, a bride gave birth the very next day after her wedding. Doctors, after examining her complaint of stomach ache, revealed that the newlywed was nine months pregnant.

PrayagrajMar 03, 2025 / 11:22 am

Patrika Desk

A bizarre incident has come to light from Karachna, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where a bride gave birth on the second day of her marriage. Following this event, the groom lost his temper and sent the bride back to her parents’ home. Currently, no party has filed a complaint with the police.

Stomach Ache on the Second Day After the Wedding

In a village in the Karachna area, a wedding took place with much fanfare on February 24th. The wedding party returned home after the bride’s departure in the morning. On the following day, February 25th, the bride suddenly experienced severe stomach pain.

Newlywed Nine Months Pregnant

Due to the stomach ache, the bride’s in-laws rushed her to the CHC Karachna late at night. After examination, the doctors discovered that the newlywed was nine months pregnant and about to deliver. Upon learning this, the groom immediately contacted his in-laws and summoned them. On February 26th, the newlywed and her newborn baby were sent back to her parents’ home.

