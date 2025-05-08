scriptUP on High Alert Following Air Strikes | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Prayagraj

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

Following India’s air strike on Pakistan, security agencies in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert. Security has been heightened at sensitive locations across the state.

PrayagrajMay 08, 2025 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Following the air strike by India on Pakistan, security agencies in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert. Security has been heightened at sensitive locations across the state, and several precautionary measures have been taken.

These include the suspension of all flights from Hindon Civil Airport in Ghaziabad until further notice. This decision, taken due to security concerns, is aimed at ensuring passenger safety. Around 30 flights used to depart daily from this airport to 14 cities across the country.
In Prayagraj and Meerut, the health department has cancelled all leave for medical staff with immediate effect. Medical staff have been instructed to remain prepared to handle any emergency situation.

The historic Nauchandi Fair, scheduled to begin on 15 May in Meerut, has been postponed. A new date will be decided after reviewing the situation post 20 May. Organisers and the administration have taken this decision prioritising security.
Meanwhile, intensive checking drives were conducted late at night at railway stations in major cities across the state, including Varanasi, Lucknow, and Ayodhya. Suspicious objects and individuals were searched for on trains and platforms. Security forces thoroughly checked passengers’ luggage.
The state government and security agencies have appealed to the public to avoid rumours, remain vigilant, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

News / Prayagraj / UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

Prayagraj

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

in 5 hours

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

Pakistan

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

in 2 hours

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Bhopal

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

2 hours ago

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

National News

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

in 19 minutes

Latest Prayagraj

Weather to Change in Next 48 Hours: Rain and Strong Winds Alert for 20 Districts

News

Weather to Change in Next 48 Hours: Rain and Strong Winds Alert for 20 Districts

1 week ago

UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

News

UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

2 weeks ago

Labourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams

News

Labourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams

2 weeks ago

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

News

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.