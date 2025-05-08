UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

In Prayagraj and Meerut, the health department has cancelled all leave for medical staff with immediate effect. Medical staff have been instructed to remain prepared to handle any emergency situation. The historic Nauchandi Fair, scheduled to begin on 15 May in Meerut, has been postponed. A new date will be decided after reviewing the situation post 20 May. Organisers and the administration have taken this decision prioritising security.

Meanwhile, intensive checking drives were conducted late at night at railway stations in major cities across the state, including Varanasi, Lucknow, and Ayodhya. Suspicious objects and individuals were searched for on trains and platforms. Security forces thoroughly checked passengers’ luggage.

The state government and security agencies have appealed to the public to avoid rumours, remain vigilant, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.