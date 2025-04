Weather to Change in Next 48 Hours: Rain and Strong Winds Alert for 20 Districts

Weather Change in the Next 48 Hours A decrease in maximum temperature by 2-4°C is expected in the next 48 hours, while the minimum temperature is unlikely to change significantly over the next 5 days. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is also predicted for western UP between 30 April and 4 May.

Temperatures Reach 40-50°C The heat index in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar and Maharajganj remains between 40-50°C.

Similarly, the heat index in Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur has also been recorded between 40-50°C.