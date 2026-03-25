Bird Flu Scare: Administration Bans Poultry Sales, Declares 1 km Infected and 10 km Surveillance Zone

Administration imposes ban on selling chickens (Photo Source: Patrika).
Poultry Ban: The district administration has become fully alert following the detection of H5N1, also known as Bird Flu, cases. Strict measures have been immediately implemented upon confirmation of the infection to prevent its spread. The administration has declared a 1-kilometre radius of the affected area as an infected zone and a 10-kilometre radius as a surveillance zone.
Ramkrishna Paramhans Nagar and Vidyasagar Nagar wards have been included in the infected zone, where special monitoring is being carried out. Taking this entire matter seriously, Collector Sanjay Agrawal has issued detailed guidelines and instructed all departments to remain on high alert.
As per the order issued by the administration, all types of poultry activities in the infected and surveillance zones have been banned with immediate effect.
Ban on the sale of chickens and eggs
Prohibition on the transportation and storage of poultry products
Instructions to temporarily close poultry shops
This step has been taken to prevent the spread of the virus through contact with infected birds.
In view of the risk of infection, door-to-door delivery services have also been stopped. Officials have clarified that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. Checkposts have been established at several locations in the city, where vehicles entering and leaving are being thoroughly inspected. Special vigilance is being maintained on the movement of poultry birds and their related products.
The administration has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who violate the issued guidelines. Concerned departments have been instructed to conduct regular inspections and submit reports on the situation.
Bird Flu is a dangerous viral infection that primarily spreads among birds, but in some cases, it can also infect humans.
Risk of spread through contact with infected birds
Poultry farms and open markets are more vulnerable
Can spread rapidly if not controlled in time
This is why the administration is taking strict precautionary measures to gain control over the situation quickly and ensure the safety of the general public.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending