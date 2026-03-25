25 March 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Raipur

Bird Flu Scare: Administration Bans Poultry Sales, Declares 1 km Infected and 10 km Surveillance Zone

Poultry Ban: A 1 km area has been declared an infected zone and a 10 km area a surveillance zone, with the sale of chickens and poultry products banned.

2 min read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

मुर्गी बेचने पर प्रशासन ने लगाई रोक (photo source- Patrika)

Administration imposes ban on selling chickens (Photo Source: Patrika).

Poultry Ban: The district administration has become fully alert following the detection of H5N1, also known as Bird Flu, cases. Strict measures have been immediately implemented upon confirmation of the infection to prevent its spread. The administration has declared a 1-kilometre radius of the affected area as an infected zone and a 10-kilometre radius as a surveillance zone.

Ramkrishna Paramhans Nagar and Vidyasagar Nagar wards have been included in the infected zone, where special monitoring is being carried out. Taking this entire matter seriously, Collector Sanjay Agrawal has issued detailed guidelines and instructed all departments to remain on high alert.

Poultry Ban: Complete Halt on Poultry Activities

As per the order issued by the administration, all types of poultry activities in the infected and surveillance zones have been banned with immediate effect.

Ban on the sale of chickens and eggs
Prohibition on the transportation and storage of poultry products
Instructions to temporarily close poultry shops

This step has been taken to prevent the spread of the virus through contact with infected birds.

Door-to-door Delivery Also Halted, Checking Intensified

In view of the risk of infection, door-to-door delivery services have also been stopped. Officials have clarified that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. Checkposts have been established at several locations in the city, where vehicles entering and leaving are being thoroughly inspected. Special vigilance is being maintained on the movement of poultry birds and their related products.

Instructions for Strict Action Against Rule Violators

The administration has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who violate the issued guidelines. Concerned departments have been instructed to conduct regular inspections and submit reports on the situation.

Poultry Ban: What is H5N1 ?

Bird Flu is a dangerous viral infection that primarily spreads among birds, but in some cases, it can also infect humans.

Risk of spread through contact with infected birds
Poultry farms and open markets are more vulnerable
Can spread rapidly if not controlled in time

This is why the administration is taking strict precautionary measures to gain control over the situation quickly and ensure the safety of the general public.

Share the news:

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Updated on:

25 Mar 2026 11:26 am

Published on:

25 Mar 2026 11:23 am

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Bird Flu Scare: Administration Bans Poultry Sales, Declares 1 km Infected and 10 km Surveillance Zone

Big News

View All

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Trending

CG Weather News: Temperature to Rise in Chhattisgarh, Rain with Thunderstorms Possible on March 27

तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश की भी संभावना (photo source- Patrika)
Raipur

Chhattisgarh to Sell Liquor in Plastic Bottles from April 1; Prices to Drop

CG News: छत्तीसगढ़ में प्लास्टिक की बोतलों में मिलेगी शराब, दाम भी हो जाएंगे कम, 1 अप्रैल से होगा लागू...
Raipur

Arang Crash: 4 killed as driver loses control on NH-53

CG News: आरंग में 4 लोगो की दर्दनाक मौत, इलाके में फैली सनसनी
Raipur

Computer Scam: Rs 4.72 Crore Scam in Chhattisgarh, 1700-Page Charge Sheet Filed Against Three Accused

computer scam in cg
Raipur

Cyber Fraud Alert: Paying Electricity Bill via Web Link Could Be Risky, Company Urges Consumers to Stay Alert

Cyber Fraud: वेब लिंक से बिजली बिल भरना पड़ सकता है भारी, कंपनी ने की उपभोक्ताओं से अपील
Raipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.