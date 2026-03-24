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Raipur

Chhattisgarh to Sell Liquor in Plastic Bottles from April 1; Prices to Drop

CG News: This rule will be compulsorily implemented from April 1 on more than 800 government liquor shops operating in the state. The department has instructed the bottling units to start production according to the new standards.

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Raipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

CG News: छत्तीसगढ़ में प्लास्टिक की बोतलों में मिलेगी शराब, दाम भी हो जाएंगे कम, 1 अप्रैल से होगा लागू...

Liquor to Be Available in Plastic Bottles (Photo: Patrika)

CG News: Chhattisgarh has decided to implement a significant and surprising change in its liquor sales system. From April 1, 2026, liquor will be sold in plastic bottles instead of glass bottles in the state's government liquor shops. The department has given the green light to this new excise policy. The main rationale behind this decision is to reduce costs and make the distribution system more secure. The government believes that this move will not only save revenue but also prevent losses during transportation.

The Fear of Breakage Ends

The biggest problem with glass bottles is their breakage. A significant number of bottles break during transit from warehouses to shops, leading to revenue loss. The use of plastic bottles will completely eliminate this risk. Furthermore, plastic bottles are lighter in weight, making it easier to transport a larger stock at once. This will make the state's supply chain more effective and address complaints of stock shortages at shops.

Applicable from April 1 to Over 800 Shops

This change is not for a specific region but for the entire Chhattisgarh. This rule will be mandatorily implemented from April 1 across more than 800 government liquor shops operating in the state. The department has instructed bottling units to commence production according to the new standards. This system will establish a uniform distribution system throughout the state. However, environmental experts have expressed concern over the increasing use of plastic, to which the department states that a special plan is also being developed for the recycling of these bottles.

Liquor Will Become Cheaper

The new policy will directly impact consumers' pockets. The use of plastic bottles will significantly reduce packaging costs. Experts from the excise department estimate that after this change, the price per case of liquor could decrease by ₹50 to ₹60. Compared to the manufacturing and weight of glass bottles, plastic bottles are considerably cheaper, and the government is preparing to pass on this benefit directly to the public in the form of price reductions.

There are concerns that the introduction of plastic bottles might lead to an increase in litter on roads and public places. In view of this, the new policy also includes stringent provisions for the collection and recycling of empty bottles. Special dustbins will be placed near the shops to prevent the spread of plastic pollution. The government's aim is to reduce costs while also ensuring cleanliness. This change, effective from April 1, could completely transform the state's revenue model and market dynamics.

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 03:08 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Chhattisgarh to Sell Liquor in Plastic Bottles from April 1; Prices to Drop

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