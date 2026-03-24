Chhattisgarh to Sell Liquor in Plastic Bottles from April 1; Prices to Drop

This change is not for a specific region but for the entire Chhattisgarh. This rule will be mandatorily implemented from April 1 across more than 800 government liquor shops operating in the state. The department has instructed bottling units to commence production according to the new standards. This system will establish a uniform distribution system throughout the state. However, environmental experts have expressed concern over the increasing use of plastic, to which the department states that a special plan is also being developed for the recycling of these bottles.