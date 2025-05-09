Five Bookies Arrested in CG Mobile Betting Crackdown

For the past few days, numerous complaints regarding lottery operations have been received in the city. Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg took these complaints seriously and instructed station house officers to take strict action. He also issued instructions for stringent measures during last week’s crime meeting. Subsequently, Basantpur police, acting swiftly, raided a location and apprehended Balram Sahu (son of Nanku Ram Sahu) red-handed while writing lottery tickets at his betel shop. Three lottery tickets, an Android mobile phone, and ₹2400 in cash were seized from him. Two more accused were apprehended on Thursday in two separate cases.

Sufficient evidence was found against the accused under Section 6 of the Chhattisgarh Prohibition Act. Restrictive action was taken, and the accused was presented before the SDM court. Following the issuance of a warrant, he was sent to jail. Basantpur police station in-charge, A.M.N. Sahu, stated that continuous action is being taken against gambling, lottery, and illegal liquor. This campaign will continue.

Similarly, Chikhli police also conducted two actions. Devichaand Markande (son of Chhabil Das), a resident of Parmaalkasa, was arrested near Hanuman Temple in Gram Gathula Nala. Cash and lottery tickets were recovered from his possession. During the same operation, Raju Vishwakarma (son of late Pardesi Vishwakarma) was also arrested with two lottery tickets near the Gram Gathula crematorium. Both were charged under sections 4 and 6 of the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.