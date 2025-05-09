scriptFive Bookies Arrested in CG Mobile Betting Crackdown | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Rajnandgaon

Five Bookies Arrested in CG Mobile Betting Crackdown

Basantpur police conducted a raid and arrested Balram Sahu (son of Nanak Ram Sahu) red-handed while he was writing betting slips at his paan stall. The raid took place a day earlier.

RajnandgaonMay 09, 2025 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

CG News: मोबाइल से हाईटेक सटोरियों पर कार्रवाई, पांच आरोपियों को भेजा जेल
CG News: Police have arrested five individuals for operating a high-tech lottery via mobile phones and sent them to jail. All were openly writing lottery tickets in public places. Following complaints, the Basantpur, Kotwali, and Chikhli police conducted restrictive actions against them.
For the past few days, numerous complaints regarding lottery operations have been received in the city. Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg took these complaints seriously and instructed station house officers to take strict action. He also issued instructions for stringent measures during last week’s crime meeting. Subsequently, Basantpur police, acting swiftly, raided a location and apprehended Balram Sahu (son of Nanku Ram Sahu) red-handed while writing lottery tickets at his betel shop. Three lottery tickets, an Android mobile phone, and ₹2400 in cash were seized from him. Two more accused were apprehended on Thursday in two separate cases.
Sufficient evidence was found against the accused under Section 6 of the Chhattisgarh Prohibition Act. Restrictive action was taken, and the accused was presented before the SDM court. Following the issuance of a warrant, he was sent to jail. Basantpur police station in-charge, A.M.N. Sahu, stated that continuous action is being taken against gambling, lottery, and illegal liquor. This campaign will continue.
Similarly, Chikhli police also conducted two actions. Devichaand Markande (son of Chhabil Das), a resident of Parmaalkasa, was arrested near Hanuman Temple in Gram Gathula Nala. Cash and lottery tickets were recovered from his possession. During the same operation, Raju Vishwakarma (son of late Pardesi Vishwakarma) was also arrested with two lottery tickets near the Gram Gathula crematorium. Both were charged under sections 4 and 6 of the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.

News / Rajnandgaon / Five Bookies Arrested in CG Mobile Betting Crackdown

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

Jaisalmer

India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

in 5 hours

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

National News

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

51 minutes ago

Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

Jaipur

Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

in 1 hour

Latest Rajnandgaon

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

News

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

2 months ago

Father Dies of Grief After Son's Suicide

News

Father Dies of Grief After Son's Suicide

5 months ago

CG News: Openly selling rice from government ration shops, no action is being taken against the owners…

News

CG News: Openly selling rice from government ration shops, no action is being taken against the owners…

7 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.