Rajsamand

Passport Distribution System Overhauled to Ensure Delivery to the Right Hands

A significant change has now been made to the passport distribution system. The Ministry of External Affairs, implementing a new rule from Tuesday, has issued clear instructions to the postal department that a passport will only be handed over to the individual in whose name it has been issued.

2 min read

Rajsamand

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Change in passport distribution system (Photo-Patrika)

Change in passport delivery system: A significant change has now been made to the passport delivery system. The Ministry of External Affairs, implementing a new rule from Tuesday, has issued clear instructions to the postal department that a passport will only be handed over to the person for whom it has been issued. Now, a postman will not be able to give the passport to a neighbour, relative, or any other person. However, it has been stated that in the absence of the main applicant, the passport can be handed over to an authorised representative on behalf of the applicant.

Delivery at the Designated Address Only

If the passport holder is not present at the designated address, the delivery will only be made to their authorised representative. Passports will not be permitted to be sent or handed over to any other address. Even if the applicant is currently residing at a different address, the postal department will not send the passport by writing a new address on it. If delivery at the designated address is not possible, the passport will be returned at that time and sent back to the passport office.



Curbing Criminal Elements

Postal officials state that this system has been implemented with a specific focus on the security of passport holders. Applicants will now have to ensure that they are either present at home at the time of passport delivery or have previously provided information about an authorised representative. In this regard, Rajsamand Post Office Postmaster Harish Jinival stated that this amendment will help curb criminal elements and ensure that passports reach the correct individuals. Furthermore, this process will also confirm the address provided during police verification.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 03:57 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Rajsamand / Passport Distribution System Overhauled to Ensure Delivery to the Right Hands

