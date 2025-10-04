Passport Distribution System Overhauled to Ensure Delivery to the Right Hands

Change in passport delivery system: A significant change has now been made to the passport delivery system. The Ministry of External Affairs, implementing a new rule from Tuesday, has issued clear instructions to the postal department that a passport will only be handed over to the person for whom it has been issued. Now, a postman will not be able to give the passport to a neighbour, relative, or any other person. However, it has been stated that in the absence of the main applicant, the passport can be handed over to an authorised representative on behalf of the applicant.