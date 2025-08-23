Rajsamand Road Accident: Two Drivers Killed in Head-on Collision

A major road accident occurred early Saturday morning in Rajsamand district. A Rajasthan Roadways bus (number RJ32PA3476) travelling from Jaipur to Udaipur collided head-on with a pickup truck near the Jal Wale Balaji temple, close to Amartiya village in the Charbhuja police station area. The accident resulted in the death of both drivers, and eight passengers sustained serious injuries.
According to reports, around 5 am, the Roadways bus was proceeding towards Udaipur when it collided with a pickup truck carrying cold drinks. The impact was so severe that the bus dragged the pickup truck for approximately 100 feet. The pickup truck was completely wrecked, and both vehicles plunged into a ditch beside the road.
The pickup truck driver, Nanuram, a resident of Udaipur, died at the scene. His body was trapped in the severely damaged vehicle, requiring approximately an hour of effort from police and villagers to extricate. The Roadways bus driver, Ladulal Rabari, son of Maisalal, a resident of Sagwara, Jalore, was taken to Charbhuja CHC in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Charbhuja police arrived at the scene and immediately transported the injured to the hospital via ambulance. Initial treatment was provided at Charbhuja CHC, after which those with serious injuries were referred to other facilities. It is reported that approximately 30 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Police stated that they are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that both the bus and the pickup truck were travelling at high speed, leading to the severe collision. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examinations, and their families have been informed.
The tragic accident caused widespread panic in the area. Local residents gathered at the scene and assisted the police with rescue efforts. Treatment for the injured is ongoing. The police are conducting a thorough investigation and taking necessary legal action.