Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

About seven years ago, a vegetable market and food court were built in Kankaroli sabzi mandi of the city. The municipal council had allocated places to vegetable vendors, but the shops of the food court were not allocated. No efforts were made by the municipal council for this.

RajsamandNov 11, 2024 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

The city’s Kankaroli-based Dwarkesh sabzi mandi has a food court built about seven years ago, but due to the non-allocation of its shops, it is gathering dust. Although the vegetable market on the ground floor is functioning. The municipal council constructed the Dwarkesh Sabzi mandi near the Kankaroli bus stand at a cost of around Rs 1.50 crore in 2017. Its inauguration was done with a ceremony in June 2018. The vendors were allocated places in the market. Since then, the vegetable market has been running regularly. Above the sabzi mandi, about 12 shops were built for the food court. It was proposed to operate the food court, but even after seven years, not a single shop has been allocated yet. As a result, all the shops are lying vacant and are getting damaged. However, two shops are being operated under the Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana. The food court is gathering dust due to the negligence of the municipal council and public representatives. There is no interest in allocating the shops.

Municipal Council’s Income to Increase

If the municipal council were to rent or sell the shops of the food court, it could earn lakhs of rupees. Since the shops are located in the heart of the city, their operation could also be done smoothly. However, the vendors who have been allocated places in the sabzi mandi are depositing their monthly rent to the municipal council as per the rules.

Many Carts on the Road near Dwarkesh Vatika

From the Kankaroli bus stand to the crossroads, many carts and kiosks of fast food and others are being operated. This road is crowded in the evening. There is a danger of accidents due to the movement of Roadways and private buses on this road. In such a situation, operating shops in the food court would be safe for the public.

Proposal to be Brought in General Assembly for Allocation

There are about 12 shops in the food court of Kankaroli Sabzi Mandi. The municipal council will bring a proposal in its general assembly to restart the process of allocating the shops of the food court. Its construction was completed in 2017.
  • Ashok Tank, Chairman, Municipal Council, Rajsamand

