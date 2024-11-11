Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

Municipal Council’s Income to Increase If the municipal council were to rent or sell the shops of the food court, it could earn lakhs of rupees. Since the shops are located in the heart of the city, their operation could also be done smoothly. However, the vendors who have been allocated places in the sabzi mandi are depositing their monthly rent to the municipal council as per the rules.

Many Carts on the Road near Dwarkesh Vatika From the Kankaroli bus stand to the crossroads, many carts and kiosks of fast food and others are being operated. This road is crowded in the evening. There is a danger of accidents due to the movement of Roadways and private buses on this road. In such a situation, operating shops in the food court would be safe for the public.

Proposal to be Brought in General Assembly for Allocation There are about 12 shops in the food court of Kankaroli Sabzi Mandi. The municipal council will bring a proposal in its general assembly to restart the process of allocating the shops of the food court. Its construction was completed in 2017.