A bus overturned in Bhava village, under the Kanakroli police station area of the district. Three people are reported dead in the accident, while over 20 others are said to be injured.The bus was reportedly travelling from Nagpur (Maharashtra) to Bhilwara. The video coach bus was speeding and failed to navigate a bend, resulting in the overturn. Police, upon receiving information, rushed to the scene and transported the injured to RK Hospital for treatment. It is reported that both wheels of the bus came off. A JCB was used to remove the damaged bus from the highway.