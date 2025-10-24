Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Items List for Worshipping Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja 2025 (Image: AI)
Chhath Puja Samagri List 2025: Chhath Mahaparv, one of India's most sacred and popular folk festivals, begins this year on October 25 (Saturday). This four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with immense devotion and faith, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai regions of Nepal. This festival is not just about worship and fasting, but also conveys messages of social unity, cleanliness, and familial love.
First Day Nahay-Khay: October 25 (Saturday)
Second Day Kharna: October 26 (Sunday)
Third Day Sandhya Arghya: October 27 (Monday)
Fourth Day Usha Arghya: October 28 (Tuesday)
The first day of Chhath Puja is known as Nahay-Khay and is considered the holiest. On this day, devotees take a bath and maintain the purity of their homes. The house is cleaned, and a sattvic meal is prepared. A prasad of lauki (bottle gourd) with chana dal and rice is made. The nirjala (waterless) fast for the devotee begins on this day, and the entire atmosphere is filled with devotion.
On the day of Kharna, after fasting the entire day, devotees prepare a kheer (pudding) made of jaggery, milk, and rice in the evening. This is offered on a banana leaf along with tulsi leaves. A clay stove, mango wood, and Ganga water hold special significance on this day.
On the day of Sandhya Arghya, devotees and worshippers offer arghya (oblation) to the setting sun on the banks of a river or pond. The Chhath Mahaparv concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya. On this day, arghya is offered to the rising sun with water and milk, and prayers are made for the happiness and prosperity of the family.
General Puja Materials: Bamboo sup or dala (2-3), copper or bronze lota (water vessel), lamp, cotton wick, red or yellow cloth, Ganga water, water-filled pots, wooden stool, clay or brass diya (earthen lamp).
Fruits and Other Items: Banana, coconut, apple, guava, papaya, sugarcane, lemon, custard apple, bael (wood apple), water chestnut, orange.
Grain and Sweet Items: Wheat, rice, lentils, jaggery, ghee, fennel, milk, honey, sugar.
For Arghya: Lota filled with milk and water, fruits kept in sup, thekua (a traditional sweet biscuit), flower garlands, akshat (rice), doob grass, diya, basket of prasad.
