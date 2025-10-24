Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Items List for Worshipping Chhathi Maiya

The first day of Chhath Puja is known as Nahay-Khay and is considered the holiest. On this day, devotees take a bath and maintain the purity of their homes. The house is cleaned, and a sattvic meal is prepared. A prasad of lauki (bottle gourd) with chana dal and rice is made. The nirjala (waterless) fast for the devotee begins on this day, and the entire atmosphere is filled with devotion.