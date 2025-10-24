Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Religion and Spirituality

Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Items List for Worshipping Chhathi Maiya

The great festival of Chhath 2025 is starting from October 25. Know the complete calendar from Nahay-Khay to Usha Arghya and the complete list of puja materials.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Chhath Puja 2025 (Image: AI)

Chhath Puja Samagri List 2025: Chhath Mahaparv, one of India's most sacred and popular folk festivals, begins this year on October 25 (Saturday). This four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with immense devotion and faith, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai regions of Nepal. This festival is not just about worship and fasting, but also conveys messages of social unity, cleanliness, and familial love.

Chhath Puja Complete Calendar 2025

First Day Nahay-Khay: October 25 (Saturday)

Second Day Kharna: October 26 (Sunday)

Third Day Sandhya Arghya: October 27 (Monday)

Fourth Day Usha Arghya: October 28 (Tuesday)

First Day Nahay-Khay

The first day of Chhath Puja is known as Nahay-Khay and is considered the holiest. On this day, devotees take a bath and maintain the purity of their homes. The house is cleaned, and a sattvic meal is prepared. A prasad of lauki (bottle gourd) with chana dal and rice is made. The nirjala (waterless) fast for the devotee begins on this day, and the entire atmosphere is filled with devotion.

Second Day Kharna

On the day of Kharna, after fasting the entire day, devotees prepare a kheer (pudding) made of jaggery, milk, and rice in the evening. This is offered on a banana leaf along with tulsi leaves. A clay stove, mango wood, and Ganga water hold special significance on this day.

Third and Fourth Day Sandhya and Usha Arghya

On the day of Sandhya Arghya, devotees and worshippers offer arghya (oblation) to the setting sun on the banks of a river or pond. The Chhath Mahaparv concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya. On this day, arghya is offered to the rising sun with water and milk, and prayers are made for the happiness and prosperity of the family.

Essential Items List for Chhath Puja

General Puja Materials: Bamboo sup or dala (2-3), copper or bronze lota (water vessel), lamp, cotton wick, red or yellow cloth, Ganga water, water-filled pots, wooden stool, clay or brass diya (earthen lamp).

Fruits and Other Items: Banana, coconut, apple, guava, papaya, sugarcane, lemon, custard apple, bael (wood apple), water chestnut, orange.

Grain and Sweet Items: Wheat, rice, lentils, jaggery, ghee, fennel, milk, honey, sugar.

For Arghya: Lota filled with milk and water, fruits kept in sup, thekua (a traditional sweet biscuit), flower garlands, akshat (rice), doob grass, diya, basket of prasad.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 11:23 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Items List for Worshipping Chhathi Maiya

Big News

View All

Religion and Spirituality

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Godhan Puja 2025: Sisters Observe Unique Fast by Piercing Tongues for Brothers' Longevity, Know the Full Significance!

Religion and Spirituality

Govardhan Puja: Why is Annakoot Prepared? Discover the Divine Story Behind It

Religion and Spirituality

Chhath Puja Kharna Date 2025: Know the date, significance, and special place of Kharna in Chhath Puja

Astrology and Spirituality

Bhai Dooj 2025: What is the connection between Bhai Dooj and Yama Dwitiya? Know the religious significance

Importance of Bhai Dooj, Why is Bhai Dooj celebrated, Yama and Yamuna Bhai Dooj, Bhai Dooj religious significance,
Astrology and Spirituality

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Timing: Diwali Celebrations Continue Today, Know the Auspicious Time for Lakshmi Puja, Lamp Lighting Muhurat, and Method

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.