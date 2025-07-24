Chittorgarh: ₹7.15 Crore in Offerings Counted on First Day of Sanwariya Seth Temple Inventory

An anonymous devotee has offered a silver revolver and a bullet. This is the first time a devotee has offered a weapon to the temple. Two silver garlics were also offered along with it. The silver revolver weighs approximately 300 grams, and the bullet weighs 190 grams. The revolver has intricate carvings. The temple priests are surprised by this offering. A priest said, "We have seen many unique things before, but this is the first time we have received such an offering in the form of a weapon. The offering may be from a businessman." Regarding the garlic offering, some people say that there was a tremendous surge in garlic prices last year. Perhaps this devotee of Sanwara cultivated a large amount of garlic and made a huge profit selling it.