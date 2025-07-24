24 July 2025,

Religion and Spirituality

Chittorgarh: ₹7.15 Crore in Offerings Counted on First Day of Sanwariya Seth Temple Inventory

The treasury of the renowned Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple in Mandfiya was opened on Wednesday, Chaturdashi. On the first day, offerings amounting to ₹7.15 crore were received.

Chittorgarh

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

भगवान श्रीसांवलिया सेठ का दरबार में चढ़ावे की गणना, पत्रिका फोटो
Shri Sanwariya Seth Temple (Image Source: Patrika)

Sanwariya Seth Mandir: The treasury of the renowned Shri Sanwariya Seth temple in Mandfiya was opened on Wednesday, Chaturdashi. On the first day, offerings worth ₹7.15 crore were received. This information was given by the temple committee. The counting of the remaining amount from the treasury will be done in a second phase on Friday.

Tight Security During Counting

During the counting of the treasury, the temple committee president, Hajari Das Vaishnav, and members Kishnalal Ahir, Pawan Tiwari, Ramlal Gurjar, and Hariram Gadri were present. Along with them, the Deputy Tehsildar of Bhadsoda, Shiv Shankar Parikh, Accountant Rajendra Singh, Security In-charge Gulab Singh Rajput, Establishment In-charge Lehri Lal Gadri, and Bherugiri Goswami were also present. Selected temple employees and employees from various banks also assisted in the counting process. The Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple is one of the major pilgrimage sites in Rajasthan, and a large number of devotees from India and abroad come here for darshan. Devotees offer gifts after their wishes are fulfilled, leading to a continuous increase in the temple's treasury.

Cash, Jewellery, and Other Gifts Offered

Millions of devotees come from far and wide to the Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple in Mandfiya every year. Devotees offer cash, other items, and jewellery as gifts to the treasury. The famous Sanwaliya Seth temple has received a unique offering.

Anonymous Devotee Offers Silver Revolver

An anonymous devotee has offered a silver revolver and a bullet. This is the first time a devotee has offered a weapon to the temple. Two silver garlics were also offered along with it. The silver revolver weighs approximately 300 grams, and the bullet weighs 190 grams. The revolver has intricate carvings. The temple priests are surprised by this offering. A priest said, "We have seen many unique things before, but this is the first time we have received such an offering in the form of a weapon. The offering may be from a businessman." Regarding the garlic offering, some people say that there was a tremendous surge in garlic prices last year. Perhaps this devotee of Sanwara cultivated a large amount of garlic and made a huge profit selling it.

Offerings of ₹29.22 Crore Received Last Month

Thousands of people visit the Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple every day. Crores of rupees are received as offerings every month. Last month, offerings worth approximately ₹29.22 crore were received. In addition, 142 kg of silver and 1 kg of gold, along with foreign currency from 15 countries, were also received as offerings.

