Diwali 2025: The Religious Tale of the Lamp’s Birth is Linked to the Sun, Know the Beliefs and Facts

According to legend, as the Sun God, seated on his chariot pulled by seven horses, was completing his orbit around the Earth, he became very tired and wished to rest. He then asked the gods if anyone could give him respite and dispel the darkness of creation. At this, everyone looked at each other. No one had the capacity to defeat the darkness. It was then that a tiny lamp, born from a part of the Sun itself, answered the Sun's question, stating that it had the power to pierce the darkness. The lamp, meaning 'Suryansh Samvo Deep' (a lamp born of the Sun's essence). After human birth came the invention of fire and the emergence of the lamp. Humans understood the use of forest fires about a hundred thousand years ago. They identified three uses for this fire: light, heat, and a medium for cooking food. Excavations at archaeological sites have also yielded clay lamps dating back four to eight thousand years from the post-Indus Valley, Vedic, Kushan, Gurjar, Pratihar dynasties, and Mohenjo-daro periods.