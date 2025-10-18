Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Religion and Spirituality

Diwali 2025: The Religious Tale of the Lamp’s Birth is Linked to the Sun, Know the Beliefs and Facts

According to an ancient belief, the lamp itself was born from a part of the Sun God. Let's learn the interesting story and facts related to it. Let's learn the science behind it and the interesting stories associated with it.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Diwali 2025 (Image: Freepik)

Diwali 2025: The tradition of lighting lamps during the festival of Diwali holds not only cultural but also deep religious and spiritual significance. According to an ancient belief, the lamp was born from a part of the Sun God himself. Let's explore the interesting stories and facts related to it. Let's delve into the science behind it and the fascinating tales associated with it.

When and How Was the Lamp Born?

According to legend, as the Sun God, seated on his chariot pulled by seven horses, was completing his orbit around the Earth, he became very tired and wished to rest. He then asked the gods if anyone could give him respite and dispel the darkness of creation. At this, everyone looked at each other. No one had the capacity to defeat the darkness. It was then that a tiny lamp, born from a part of the Sun itself, answered the Sun's question, stating that it had the power to pierce the darkness. The lamp, meaning 'Suryansh Samvo Deep' (a lamp born of the Sun's essence). After human birth came the invention of fire and the emergence of the lamp. Humans understood the use of forest fires about a hundred thousand years ago. They identified three uses for this fire: light, heat, and a medium for cooking food. Excavations at archaeological sites have also yielded clay lamps dating back four to eight thousand years from the post-Indus Valley, Vedic, Kushan, Gurjar, Pratihar dynasties, and Mohenjo-daro periods.

An Eternal Symbol of Indian Tradition

In India, all government and private functions commence with the lighting of a lamp. All tasks are performed in the presence of a lamp. This Indian tradition of lighting lamps has been ongoing since ancient times and holds both spiritual and scientific importance. A grand Diwali was celebrated upon Lord Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory in Lanka, during which countless lamps were lit.

Evolving Forms and Shapes of the Lamp

With human evolution, the shape and form of lamps also changed. Initially, they appeared in the form of lamps made on palm leaves and shells. Gradually, lamps made of copper, brass, bronze, gold, silver, etc., came into existence. Lamps lit on special occasions are called 'Naimittik Deep' (occasional lamps), those that burn continuously are called 'Niranjan Deep' (lamps for continuous burning), and lamps lit in the bedroom are called 'Ratideep' (lamps for the bedroom). Large lamp pillars are erected in the courtyards of temples. Vaishnav lamps feature figures of conch shells, discus, maces, and lotus flowers; Ganapatya lamps depict Ganesha, elephants, mice, and snakes; Shaiva lamps include serpents, Nandi bulls, and Kirttimukha; and Surya lamps are adorned with the image of the Sun. It is believed that when cows return home during the twilight hour (Godhuli Vela), they bring Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) with them. To ensure that Mother Lakshmi does not get lost, the tradition of lighting lamps at the doorstep began as a welcome gesture.

A Lamp is Essential for Every Auspicious Occasion

Lighting lamps holds special significance during festivals. Lamps are lit after performing puja during an auspicious time. The puja rituals also include specific methods for lighting and viewing the lamp with mantra chanting. Similarly, before commencing any auspicious task, the following shloka is recited while lighting the lamp: "Shubham Karoti Kalynam, Aarogyam Dhan Sampada, Shatru-Buddhi Vinashay Deep Jyoti Namostute" (O flame of the lamp, I bow to you, the remover of darkness, bestower of auspiciousness, health, wealth, and destroyer of negative intellect). Devotees manifest the lamp by chanting the mantra "Om Ram Vahnyatmaka Deepam Darshavani" for the deity.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Diwali 2025

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 05:36 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Diwali 2025: The Religious Tale of the Lamp’s Birth is Linked to the Sun, Know the Beliefs and Facts

Big News

View All

Religion and Spirituality

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Dhan Teras: Today, chant the Kuber Mantra for wealth growth

Religion and Spirituality

Wedding Season 2025: Auspicious Dates for Marriages After Diwali in November and December

Religion and Spirituality

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Know the date, puja vidhi, and auspicious time for Abhyanga Snan

Religion and Spirituality

Dhanteras 2025: Avoid These Five Mistakes on the Evening of Dhanteras

Festivals

Kali Puja 2025: Know the complete details of the date, time, and offerings

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.