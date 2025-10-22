Govardhan Puja: Why is Annakoot Prepared? Discover the Divine Story Behind It

Govardhan Puja (Photo- AI)
Govardhan Puja: Govardhan Puja, celebrated the day after Diwali, is observed with immense devotion and enthusiasm in the regions of Mathura and Govardhan. On this day, Lord Shri Krishna is worshipped, particularly in the form of the Annakoot festival. On this occasion, devotees offer various delicacies to the deity, which is known as Annakoot bhog. This Annakoot is later distributed among devotees as prasad. But have you ever wondered how the tradition of making Annakoot is not just religious but also incredibly beneficial from a health perspective?
Annakoot itself means a mountain of food, signifying a confluence of diverse grains and dishes. This festival, occurring right after Diwali when the weather begins to cool slightly, presents food that is highly beneficial for the body. The dishes prepared on this day primarily include millet khichdi, kadhi, poori, and a mixed dish of seasonal vegetables. Millet khichdi is made even more nutritious by adding green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, or peas.
Millet is considered the best grain for the cold season. It is warm in nature and provides the body with energy as well as warmth. It is rich in protein, fibre, and minerals, which protect the body from seasonal ailments like colds and coughs. Kadhi, on the other hand, keeps the body warm from the inside and is a good source of calcium. However, those who suffer from phlegm or cold problems should consume it in moderation.
The mixed vegetables prepared in Annakoot are also no less than nectar for health. They include seasonal vegetables such as radish, carrot, brinjal, peas, spinach, and fenugreek. These vegetables provide the body with essential vitamins, iron, and fibre, which strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.
Indeed, during the month of Kartik, due to the changing weather, problems like colds, coughs, fever, skin issues, and eye irritation tend to increase. At such times, traditional dishes like Annakoot not only nourish the body but also protect it from illnesses caused by the change in season. Therefore, it is said that Annakoot is not just a prasad offered to Lord Shri Krishna, but an Ayurvedic food tradition that balances the body, mind, and soul. Every bite of Annakoot embodies a wonderful blend of devotion, taste, and health.
