Govardhan Puja: Why is Annakoot Prepared? Discover the Divine Story Behind It

Govardhan Puja: Govardhan Puja, celebrated the day after Diwali, is observed with immense devotion and enthusiasm in the regions of Mathura and Govardhan. On this day, Lord Shri Krishna is worshipped, particularly in the form of the Annakoot festival. On this occasion, devotees offer various delicacies to the deity, which is known as Annakoot bhog. This Annakoot is later distributed among devotees as prasad. But have you ever wondered how the tradition of making Annakoot is not just religious but also incredibly beneficial from a health perspective?