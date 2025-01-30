Kashi Vishwanath Temple Darshan: A Flood of Devotees in January 2025

Devotee Numbers: 11th to 28th January 2025 The number of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham continues to rise. According to official figures from 11 January to 28 January: 11 January – 1,42,653 devotees

12 January – 3,19,381 devotees 13 January – 3,42,646 devotees 14 January – 3,61,275 devotees 15 January – 4,53,161 devotees 16 January – 3,25,737 devotees 17 January – 2,64,436 devotees

18 January – 2,41,251 devotees 19 January – 2,74,630 devotees 20 January – 2,51,693 devotees 21 January – 2,82,044 devotees 22 January – 3,78,821 devotees 23 January – 4,11,999 devotees

24 January – 4,27,882 devotees 25 January – 5,73,810 devotees 26 January – 5,57,669 devotees 27 January – 6,55,878 devotees (Highest) 28 January – 5,83,251 devotees Rising Faith in Kashi, Strict Monitoring by Government and Administration Given the continuously increasing number of devotees at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the temple administration, local administration, and police force remained on high alert. Special barricading, control rooms, and CCTV surveillance were used for crowd management at the temple.

Days with the Highest Crowds On 27 January, the highest number of devotees, 6,55,878, visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Over 5.5 lakh devotees also visited on 25 and 26 January, creating a festive atmosphere in Kashi.

Special Arrangements for Devotee Convenience The temple administration created separate entry and exit routes to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees. Additionally, police forces were deployed at the ghats of the Ganga for crowd control and security.

Expansion of Facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the temple complex has been made more devotee-friendly. New queue management systems, high-tech monitoring systems, and cleanliness drives have been implemented for the convenience of devotees.