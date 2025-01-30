scriptKashi Vishwanath Temple Darshan: A Flood of Devotees in January 2025 | Kashi Vishwanath Temple Darshan: A Flood of Devotees in January 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Religion and Spirituality

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Darshan: A Flood of Devotees in January 2025

Kashi Vishwanath Dham: In January 2025, a massive throng of devotees visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. According to temple administration figures, a total of 65,90,707 devotees visited to pay their respects to Baba Vishwanath between January 11th and 28th. The temple witnessed particularly large crowds around Makar Sankranti and Republic Day.

VaranasiJan 30, 2025

Patrika Desk

A massive influx of devotees visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in January 2025. According to figures released by the temple administration, a total of 65,90,707 devotees visited to pay their respects to Baba Vishwanath between 11 January and 28 January 2025. The temple witnessed particularly large crowds around Makar Sankranti and Republic Day.

Devotee Numbers: 11th to 28th January 2025

The number of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham continues to rise. According to official figures from 11 January to 28 January:

11 January – 1,42,653 devotees
12 January – 3,19,381 devotees

13 January – 3,42,646 devotees

14 January – 3,61,275 devotees

15 January – 4,53,161 devotees

16 January – 3,25,737 devotees

17 January – 2,64,436 devotees
18 January – 2,41,251 devotees

19 January – 2,74,630 devotees

20 January – 2,51,693 devotees

21 January – 2,82,044 devotees

22 January – 3,78,821 devotees

23 January – 4,11,999 devotees
24 January – 4,27,882 devotees

25 January – 5,73,810 devotees

26 January – 5,57,669 devotees

27 January – 6,55,878 devotees (Highest)

28 January – 5,83,251 devotees

Rising Faith in Kashi, Strict Monitoring by Government and Administration

Given the continuously increasing number of devotees at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the temple administration, local administration, and police force remained on high alert. Special barricading, control rooms, and CCTV surveillance were used for crowd management at the temple.

Days with the Highest Crowds

On 27 January, the highest number of devotees, 6,55,878, visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Over 5.5 lakh devotees also visited on 25 and 26 January, creating a festive atmosphere in Kashi.
Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Special Arrangements for Devotee Convenience

The temple administration created separate entry and exit routes to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees. Additionally, police forces were deployed at the ghats of the Ganga for crowd control and security.

Expansion of Facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the temple complex has been made more devotee-friendly. New queue management systems, high-tech monitoring systems, and cleanliness drives have been implemented for the convenience of devotees.

Guidelines for Devotees

  • Online Darshan Passes: Devotees can book online darshan passes from the official Kashi Vishwanath Temple website.
  • Crowd Control: Devotees are requested to visit between 4 am and 12 pm to avoid large crowds.
  • Security Measures: Report any unknown objects or suspicious activity within the temple complex to the administration immediately.
Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Trending Topic on Social Media and Google Trends

The large crowds at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple are trending on Google Trends and social media platforms.

