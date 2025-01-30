Kashi Vishwanath Temple Darshan: A Flood of Devotees in January 2025
Kashi Vishwanath Dham: In January 2025, a massive throng of devotees visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. According to temple administration figures, a total of 65,90,707 devotees visited to pay their respects to Baba Vishwanath between January 11th and 28th. The temple witnessed particularly large crowds around Makar Sankranti and Republic Day.
Devotee Numbers: 11th to 28th January 2025
The number of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham continues to rise. According to official figures from 11 January to 28 January: 11 January – 1,42,653 devotees
12 January – 3,19,381 devotees 13 January – 3,42,646 devotees 14 January – 3,61,275 devotees 15 January – 4,53,161 devotees 16 January – 3,25,737 devotees 17 January – 2,64,436 devotees
18 January – 2,41,251 devotees 19 January – 2,74,630 devotees 20 January – 2,51,693 devotees 21 January – 2,82,044 devotees 22 January – 3,78,821 devotees 23 January – 4,11,999 devotees
24 January – 4,27,882 devotees 25 January – 5,73,810 devotees 26 January – 5,57,669 devotees 27 January – 6,55,878 devotees (Highest) 28 January – 5,83,251 devotees
Rising Faith in Kashi, Strict Monitoring by Government and Administration
Given the continuously increasing number of devotees at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the temple administration, local administration, and police force remained on high alert. Special barricading, control rooms, and CCTV surveillance were used for crowd management at the temple.
Days with the Highest Crowds
On 27 January, the highest number of devotees, 6,55,878, visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Over 5.5 lakh devotees also visited on 25 and 26 January, creating a festive atmosphere in Kashi.
Special Arrangements for Devotee Convenience
The temple administration created separate entry and exit routes to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees. Additionally, police forces were deployed at the ghats of the Ganga for crowd control and security.
Expansion of Facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the temple complex has been made more devotee-friendly. New queue management systems, high-tech monitoring systems, and cleanliness drives have been implemented for the convenience of devotees.
Guidelines for Devotees
Online Darshan Passes: Devotees can book online darshan passes from the official Kashi Vishwanath Temple website.
Crowd Control: Devotees are requested to visit between 4 am and 12 pm to avoid large crowds.
Security Measures: Report any unknown objects or suspicious activity within the temple complex to the administration immediately.
Trending Topic on Social Media and Google Trends
The large crowds at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple are trending on Google Trends and social media platforms.